Why Jeremy Renner Called Chris Evans a ‘Terrible Actor’ After His Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is still recovering from the terrifying snow plow accident that left him with injuries to his chest, arms, and legs, but he said it wasn’t until he talked to friends like Marvel co-star Chris Evans that he realized how badly he was hurt.

Jeremy Renner’s near-fatal snow plow accident

On January 1, 2023, Renner was run over by a snow plow near his Nevada home. The actor was using the snow plow to help a family member move their car. He got out of the plow and was talking to the family member when the vehicle started to roll. During his attempts to get into the plow and stop it, Renner was run over.

He was hospitalized and spent weeks in the hospital. The actor later revealed that the accident left him with over 30 broken bones, as well as a lengthy recovery process.

He has been working on recovering, updating fans on the process through his Instagram account, and is now making public appearances to promote his upcoming Disney+ show Rennervations.

Why Jeremy Renner joked that Marvel co-star Chris Evans was a ‘terrible actor’’: ‘[He] couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful’’

Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans together in 2019 | Mat Hayward/Getty Images

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Renner shared some of his famous friends’ reactions to his injuries, including Evans. The pair are Marvel co-stars — Evans played Captain America, while Renner starred as Hawkeye. They have starred in popular movies like The Avengers, Infinity War, and End Game together.

Renner said that it wasn’t until he started getting texts and calls from friends that he realized how severely he had been injured. After a conversation with Evans, Renner said his reaction was what made him realize, “Oh, I think I really hurt myself.”

“[My friends were] terrible actors!” Renner laughed. “They couldn’t hide the fact that I looked awful.” Evans wasn’t the only Marvel co-star who was worried about Renner and wished him a speedy recovery.

Other Marvel stars who supported Jeremy Renner during his recovery, from Paul Rudd to Chris Pratt

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Renner shared a video Ant-Man star Paul Rudd sent him while he was in the hospital. The joke clip was made to look like a Cameo spoof — a platform where people can pay for personalized video messages from celebrities.

In the video, Rudd calls Renner “Jerry” and pretends he has no idea who the actor is, even saying, “Maybe I’ll get to meet you one day. Wouldn’t that be something?” Renner also shared that Rudd dropped by the hospital he was staying in to visit a few times.

In addition to Evans and Rudd, fellow Avengers Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, who play Thor and Starlord, respectively, shared messages of support. Hemsworth wrote he was “sending love” to Renner, while Pratt commented, “Continued prayers your way brutha.”

Other Hollywood stars sent well wishes, like Isla Fisher, Orlando Bloom, Heidi Klum, Kate Hudson, Vanessa Hudgens, and the Russo brothers, who have directed many of the Marvel movies [per Entertainment Weekly].