Corey Gamble recently revealed he turned down a role in 'Yellowstone' because Kris Jenner hates the idea of him getting romantic with other women, even if it's just acting.

Kris Jenner is often credited with helping launch her daughters’ rather lucrative careers. She still has her hands in their careers, serving as a “momager” to her adult children. Her brash attitude has brought the family much fame and fortune, and she’s not afraid to tell everyone exactly what she wants them to do and, apparently, not do. That doesn’t just apply to her kids, either. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner revealed she forbade her partner, Corey Gamble, from appearing in Yellowstone.

Corey Gamble said Kris Jenner told him not to appear in ‘Yellowstone’

When Kris Jenner says no to an acting role, Corey Gamble listens. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Gamble told Khloe and Kim that he could have been the next Yellowstone star. He went on to say that he had turned down a role in the series.

After some questioning, Jenner and Gamble revealed that Jenner had asked him to turn down the role because she was uncomfortable with any romance storylines he would have had to act out. Gamble did turn down the part, but it doesn’t sound like Jenner would be willing to do the same for her beau. When questioned, she quickly admitted that she’d have taken on a role in the series if offered.

Gamble didn’t mention what role he was up for in the series. Yellowstone is a family drama that centers around the Dutton family and the massive Montana ranch they own. Season 5 of the series premiered in November 2022. Part 2 of season 5 has yet to be released. A spinoff series is also in development.

How did the couple meet?

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have been an item for nearly a decade now. The duo met in 2014 in a pretty serendipitous way. The pair locked eyes at Riccardo Tisci’s birthday party. Both Jenner and Gamble were friends with Tisci and attended the blowout bash in Ibiza.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner | MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

According to People, they first hooked up in August 2014 but kept things low-key until October 2014, when they were spotted out on the town together. Gamble wasn’t shy about claiming the relationship either. In 2015, he appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for the first time. The couple’s age difference has been a point of discussion over the years. Gamble is 42, while Jenner is 67.

Gamble had a career before hooking up with Jenner, but it did not include acting credits. Gamble was a talent manager before his high-profile romance with the Kardashian family matriarch. He was also a tour manager. Since hooking up with Jenner, Gamble has also added “producer” to his list of jobs and even had a small role in the 2020 movie 2 Minutes of Fame. While Jenner doesn’t seem opposed to Gamble taking on acting roles, the romantic moments, even if it is just acting, will stay between Gamble and Jenner.