Why ‘Love Is Blind’ Should Release the Unedited Shelby and Paul Scene

It’s not often that the friends of Love Is Blind get so much attention. But in season 4, many people are mad at the women Micah Lussier calls her best friends. Here is why this unedited scene that has people talking will help fans understand one of the main couples more.

Shelby and Paul’s confusing conversation on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

“Pick Me” showed Paul Peden meeting Micah’s friends for the first time. It was her best friend Shelby’s birthday, and they celebrated at a bar. Her other friend, Micayla was also there and she asked Paul what drew him to her in the pods.

“We just would laugh the whole time,” he said. “There would be like some banter, and then I go like, ‘So where do you find meaning in life?’ Like, right after that. To me, it was just one of those things that was really obvious. And I would say I’m a super logical guy. But with her, I really went with my gut.”

Shelby asked how serious he was about this engagement. Paul said he doesn’t date or get engaged casually.

Micah called Shelby her “harshest critic” and “single-handedly, like, terminated relationships for me.” Shelby said her exes weren’t “good people.”

Micayla asked how he pictured Micah in the pods compared to what she looked like outside them. Paul starts to answer, and Micah interrupts him for taking so long to explain.

“This whole articulate manner,” Shelby said. Micayla called it weird. “We’re not used ot that,” Shelby added.

Paul jokes that the conversation became his roast. Shelby warns that she’ll make b*tchy comments, so “keep it up.”

“Don’t say that kind of stuff to me,” she said. “I’ll get pissed.” Paul tells Micah he doesn’t care about Shelby being easily angered.

Fans are confused by the scene and notice weird editing

Many fans are offended by how Shelby treated Paul. But others feel like they missed something that led to things getting so tense.

One Reddit thread claims the editors did Shelby dirty. “Okay, this may be getting into the weeds a little bit, but the splicing of different dialogue clips together can be a bit much sometimes. It is particularly bad in the scene where Paul is meeting Micah’s friends. You can tell by looking at the different liquid levels in her drink (where are the gold cups?!?!) that it is a frankenclip of Shelby’s comments in particular,” the original poster wrote.

Love Is Blind has released unseen clips before, like season 3’s cutie scene. So maybe at the reunion, we can get more of a peek at what was said at the bar to clear up why Shelby was so against Paul even though she says, “he’s extremely nice.”

It probably won’t make Shelby look that much better. But the fans might at least see how things went from polite questioning to her telling Paul to “keep it up” as a warning.