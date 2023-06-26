Prince William and Kate Middleton are contemplating a residential upgrade. The Prince and Princess of Wales are presently residing in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. However, an insider has described their current dwelling as “inadequate” for their requirements.

Rumors have been swirling that William and Kate are eyeing a more expansive residence, a decision that might trigger some tension within the royal family. With William and Kate potentially on the move, here’s a look at why Adelaide Cottage isn’t working out.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Adelaide Cottage is too confined and is ‘unsuitable’ for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Like many of their royal counterparts, William and Kate have multiple properties scattered across the UK. Yet, they presently regard Adelaide Cottage in Windsor as their primary abode.

Regrettably, the Prince and Princess of Wales find Adelaide Cottage insufficient for their needs. According to Express, an insider revealed that the residence in Windsor is viewed as too confined and ” unsuitable ” for their family.

William and Kate spent many years living in their apartment at Kensington Palace before relocating to Adelaide Cottage last October. However, the current four-bedroom house is considered too small for prolonged stays due to the need for more space to accommodate the young family.

William and Kate have not discussed their desire to move out of Adelaide Cottage and into a larger home. The couple shares three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

A closer look at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Adelaide Cottage

Before relocating to Windsor, William and Kate resided at Kensington Palace during school term periods to facilitate their children’s education in London. The couple also maintains Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which serves as their countryside retreat.

The Prince and Princess of Wales left Kensington Palace the previous summer, transitioning to the noticeably smaller Adelaide Cottage. With just four bedrooms, this residence presents a significant downsize for the family of five.

Adelaide Cottage has its share of historical significance as well, once housing Peter Townsend, the 1950s paramour of Princess Margaret. Their prospective marriage, however, was hindered by his divorced status.

As a “grace and favor” property, Adelaide Cottage is under the Crown’s discretion. This allows King Charles to grant occupancy to anyone of his choosing. Prince William and Kate, of course, were granted the property by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton downsized in the first place

While they’ve shifted to Adelaide Cottage, William and Kate continue to maintain Kensington Palace as a property. However, it is no longer their primary residence.

The shift, although a reduction in living space, could have been strategically planned by the Prince and Princess of Wales. In Windsor, there’s another expansive estate, the Royal Lodge, presently occupied by the controversial royal figure, Prince Andrew.

Reports suggest that Charles intends to remove Andrew from the sizable estate and relocate him to Frogmore Cottage. If true, this could pave the way for William and Kate, along with their three children, to occupy the Royal Lodge.

The decision to move to Windsor in the first place was motivated by the couple’s desire to have their children educated there. And now, with Charles ascended to the throne, it might not be long before Prince Andrew is relocated, potentially freeing up the Royal Lodge for the royal couple.