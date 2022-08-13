Why ‘Purple Hearts’ Actor Sofia Carson is Grateful She Rose to Fame as ‘an Adult’

Sofia Carson has been making headlines for her role as Cassie Salazar in the Netflix film Purple Hearts. Carson originally gained a large fan base for playing Evie in Disney’s Descendants film franchise. In a new interview with People Magazine, Carson revealed why she is grateful her rise to fame happened when she was older.

Sofia Carson thinks she is ‘very lucky’ about the timing of when she became famous

While Carson got her start with Disney projects, she did not begin acting until 2014, and her big break came with Descendants in 2015. In 2019, she starred in the TV show Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

Speaking with People Magazine, the Purple Hearts actor shared that she thinks the timing of her career has been “very lucky.”

“I was also very lucky that I was older when everything changed, and I was an adult. I had been to college. I had lived in normal life before fame hit, because the world that I live in now and fame, it isn’t real and it isn’t normal,” Carson told People Magazine. “And it’s really important to make that distinction. And I think most importantly, I think the example my mom sets is to lead not only with love, but with gratitude.”

Carson added, “It’s so easy to get caught up in things in this industry and to want more and more, for nothing to be enough, or to get caught up in fame and just remembering that I’m so lucky every single moment.”

Sofia Carson helped make ‘Purple Hearts’ behind the scenes

In addition to acting and singing in the film, Carson also served as a producer of Purple Hearts and helped write music for the movie.

“I think I’ve been really lucky that a lot of the projects that I have been a part of have allowed me to do everything that I love as an artist,” Carson told People Magazine.

She continued, “And this one in particular went kind of a step further, because I’ve always been in love with storytelling, and to be a part of storytelling from every aspect, from behind the scenes as producer to physical storytelling as an actress to storytelling through song, was incredibly fulfilling.”

The actor did ‘a lot of research’ for her ‘Purple Hearts’ role

Purple Hearts premiered on Netflix on July 29. In the film, Carson’s character Cassie marries Luke Morrow (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine, for his health insurance benefits after she is diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Speaking with People Magazine, Carson shared that she conducted “a lot of research into every aspect that could have shaped and formed the woman that she was when we met her.”

Carson added, “Everything from the immigrant experience coming into this country, being an immigrant in San Diego, in Southern California, type 1 diabetes, military, the military culture, her worldview, her political views, her stance on marriage.”

