Why ‘Survivor 43’ Fans Think Jeanine Got Her Idol Back

Survivor 43 threw fans for a loop. Jeanine Zheng tried to think ahead to keep her idol safe, but did she lose it? Here is why fans think she got it back.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Survivor Season 43 Episode 7, “Bull in a China Shop.”]

Jeanine worked with other castaways to hide her idol on ‘Survivor’

The cast made it to the merge, but new advantages are still popping up. The episode “Bull in a China Shop” showed multiple people going to the well. But James Jones was the first to see a bottle inside it and pull it out.

He read in front of everyone that there is an advantage under their camp. They all asked each other if they were going for it. However, it was obvious that James was interested in the power. He was the first to get it from underneath the camp while the others told their allies.

Most of them correctly guessed that it was the Knowledge is Power advantage. If he asks someone if they have an idol or advantage and they do, then they have to hand it over.

Jeanine wanted to keep her idol safe, so she gave it to Dwight Moore. What she didn’t know was that some castaways like Cody Assenmacher wanted to get rid of him.

At Tribal Council, no one used an idol or advantage. James and Dwight got multiple votes. Jeanine reached back to Dwight in a panic. He ultimately got his torch snuffed by Jeff Probst.

Some ‘Survivor 43’ fans think Jeanine got her idol back

It was obvious Jeanine was reaching back to Dwight for her idol when she realized he was getting more votes than James. But was she successful? Multiple Reddit fans believe so.

“It really looked like Jeanine was trying to get Dwight to pass her back the idol before he left,” a commenter wrote.

“Dwight said ‘I got you’ before she even reached back. They were on the same page,” someone theorized.

“Dwight definitely handed that idol back he even said ‘I see you,’” another person added.

“Yeah I feel like they’ll show a flashback of him giving it back next week,” someone else replied.

Many fans are confused why Dwight was voted off instead of James

The obvious move seemed to be to get rid of James to get rid of the advantage. This is what happened to Geo Bustamante earlier in the season. So many fans are left asking why after this episode.

“I do not get this move. They should have used more of the episode time to show strategizing,” someone wrote in the same thread.

“I hate when they blindside the audience. I want to know why votes happen :(“ another fan wrote.

“Cody and Jessie wanted to get rid of Dwight, and they joined up with coco to make it happen,” someone replied.

Fans will have to wait to see if there will be a flashback. But it looks like many are betting Jeanine at least keeps her idol.

