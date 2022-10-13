Why ‘The Watcher’ Star Isabel Gravitt Looks Familiar

The new Netflix mini-series, The Watcher, hit the streaming platform on Oct. 13, 2022, and is based on a true story. In 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus bought a new home in Westfield, New Jersey. After their purchase, an anonymous letter writer claimed they were “watching” them. The person continued to torture them with creepy letters, and it took years for them to sell the home. Now, their pain is Netflix’s gain, and you might recognize Isabel Gravitt, who plays Ellie in the show.

Isabel Gravitt stars as Ellie Brannock in ‘The Watcher.’ | Cr. Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022

Isabel Gravitt stars as Ellie in ‘The Watcher’

The Watcher boasts some well-known names, with Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in the lead roles, but Netflix changed their names to Nora and Dean Brannock. The real Broaddusses have three children, while the television version of the family only gives them two, including a teen daughter named Ellie. Isabel Gravitt landed the role of Ellie in the show, and she’s terrified of the letters her family continues to receive.

In the real-life incident involving the person only known as The Watcher, the person continued to send letters to the family over the years. Each one seemed to contain more and more information about the family’s personal lives, including Derek and Maria’s three children and their nicknames. The Watcher repeatedly referred to the kids as “young blood,” and despite all of Derek and Maria’s efforts to get to the bottom of the case, the authorities turned up empty-handed. Police still don’t know the identity of the person who sent the letters leaving the case unsolved.

Isabel Gravitt is best known for playing April Jarvis in Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Her role in The Watcher isn’t Gravitt’s first run in a series on a popular streaming platform. She also played April Jarvis in the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. April is the secret girlfriend of one of the main characters in the show, Izzy, played by Megan Stott. Her unwillingness to admit that she’s a lesbian causes her to often do cruel things to Izzy as a way of revenge. April’s actions lead to other students bullying Izzy, but Gravitt pulls it off believably despite the mean-spirited nature of the character.

Gravitt also nabbed a role in the ABC sitcom American Housewife. In that, she played Oliver Otto’s (Daniel DiMaggio) crush, Alice McCarthy.

Isabel Gravitt age

According to Celebs Week, Gravitt was born in Whittier, California, in 2006. She’s 16 years old, making her one of the younger cast members starring in The Watcher. If you want to learn more about Gravitt, she keeps a public profile on Instagram under the username @isabel.gravitt. However, don’t expect to see too much about the young actor’s life. As of now, she only has nine posts on her profile.

Stream all episodes of The Watcher exclusively on Netflix.

