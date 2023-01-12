Will a Dutton Die in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5? Cole Hauser Says ‘You Never Know’

Yellowstone Season 5 returns with new episodes this summer. The series left off with the threat of real violence between Beth and Jamie looming in the distance. No Dutton is safe in the Taylor Sheridan series, and some fans think that a member of the family will lose their life by the end of season 5. Rip actor Cole Hauser certainly isn’t ruling it out as a possibility.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Finn Little as Carter in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Beth and Jamie plot against each other in the midseason finale

In the midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5, Beth broke into Jamie’s house after learning he called for John’s impeachment. Beth threatened Jamie with blackmail again, but this time her brother didn’t back down. He warned Beth that going to the police could result in Rip and John going to prison.

Beth learned about the train station in this episode. With no other way to control Jamie, she hinted to John that they should have him killed. Jamie is one step ahead of Beth, already suspecting that she’ll take drastic measures.

He asks Sarah about hiring someone to take out Beth and maybe even John. “It’ll look like a heart attack or a car accident,” Sarah tells Jamie. “It’s a deadly game that’s being played, and I think Jamie in his most certain of moments should be really uncertain,” Kevin Costner said in a video from Paramount. “John does have both eyes open.”

Cole Hauser doesn’t know who will die when ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 returns

Yellowstone fans are already forming theories about what will happen when the series returns. It seems like a Dutton death is in the works, and Yellowstone star Cole Hauser isn’t ruling it out. “I’m not the man to ask, but listen, you never know,” Hauser told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.

“[Creator] Taylor [Sheridan] is one of those kinds of writers where you never know what’s coming. I love that about him,” the actor continued. “I think the show’s amazing because of it. So we’ll see what he comes up with and concocts in the next season to come.”

Hauser added that he wouldn’t presume to guess who might perish in the feud between Beth and Jamie. However, his wife, Cynthia Daniel, knows who she wants to come out on top. “I’m Team Beth. I’m always Team Beth,” Daniel told ET.

‘Yellowstone’ fans have plenty of theories and opinions

Cynthia Daniel did reveal, however, that she purposely doesn’t get any inside information about what’s to come in the Taylor Sheridan series. “I actually like to be treated as a fan,” she stated. Though Hauser doesn’t have any details to give away, fans have plenty of ideas and opinions.

“Honestly, I think Kaycee is a goner,” a Reddit user stated. Another suggested, “I think that Beth and Jamie will get so hell-bent on destroying one another that Rip will get hurt or die.” One fan proposed that perhaps Summer will be the one to meet her end. “They talked about her peanut allergy, and there’s no reason to do that unless you are going to use it,” the fan added.

Do you think a major character will die before the end of the season? Yellowstone Season 5 returns with new episodes this summer, 2023.