Royal family followers know that the Invictus Games mean a lot to Prince Harry. Harry created the games in 2014 as an international sporting event to help wounded, injured, and sick men and women in service, and the event remains close to his heart. So, will Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Invictus Games in 2023? It seems unlikely.

Will Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Invictus Games?

Prince William and Kate Middleton probably won’t attend the Invictus Games in 2023. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at the games to celebrate the week of sporting events, the rest of the royal family likely won’t attend. The games are held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, to Sept. 16, 2023.

Prince Harry pitched the Invictus Games to Prince William in 2013, and he thought William would think of them as a wonderful idea. Harry first got the idea for the games after witnessing the U.S. Warrior Games in 2013. This event was also designed to help and bring awareness to injured service people and veterans. Unfortunately, Harry didn’t get the reaction from William that he hoped for.

“Thrilled, I reached out to Willy, expecting him to be thrilled as well,” Harry wrote in his 2023 memoir, Spare. Unfortunately, William seemed “irritated” with Harry’s plan.

“What was going on here? I wondered,” Harry wrote. “Then I realized: My God, sibling rivalry. I put a hand over my eyes. Had we not got past this yet? The whole Heir versus Spare thing? Wasn’t it a bit late in the day for that tired childhood dynamic?”

William never gave Harry the support that Harry hoped for when it came to the Invictus Games. And with the current rift in the royal family, it seems highly unlikely that William and Kate would arrive in Germany to support Harry now.

Additionally, William and Kate headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to join King Charles while he vacations. King Charles plans to spend three weeks there, which interferes with the Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle is allegedly worried that Kate Middleton will interfere in Prince Harry and King Charles’ peace talks

Prince Harry and King Charles III allegedly hope to put their feud behind them after the Invictus Games. The two hope to come together for peace talks on Sept. 17, 2023. But Meghan Markle is allegedly fearful that Kate Middleton will interfere. Meghan doesn’t plan on attending the peace talks, as she has other commitments.

“Meghan will not be happy if he goes ahead with this,” a source alleged, according to the New York Post. The source noted Meghan “hates the idea of not being there to defend herself.”

“[Meghan] can’t help but feel that Kate is meddling in their business,” they added.

It’s unclear if Prince William and Kate plan on attending the peace talks between Harry and King Charles. But the entire royal family needs peaceful negotiations moving forward.

Harry and Kate’s relationship changed a lot through the years. They were close when Kate and William started dating in 2003, but Harry wrote in his memoir about how he worried that Kate would strain his brotherly relationship with William. Harry also noted feeling like an outsider after Kate and William’s wedding. That feeling strengthened when he and Meghan started dating.

“I think Meghan has very much been the catalyst in giving him that confidence to break free from William and Kate, and to break free from that trio dynamic, which was at times cozy and convenient, but actually wasn’t really what he wanted,” royal expert Katie Nicholl stated, according to the Daily Mail.

The rift between the couples continued. Then, in 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped away from their lives as working royals.

