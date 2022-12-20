Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Be a Part of James Gunn’s New DCEU?

Robert Pattinson’s future as Batman in the DCEU has been addressed by the new DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn. After a “well-placed source” claimed that Gunn and his co-chief Peter Safran were exploring the possibility of incorporating Pattinson’s version of the caped crusader into their wider universe, the new DC boss has shot down that rumor. Here’s what we know.

DC Studios is in the middle of a ‘transitional period’

After it was revealed that Gunn and Safran would be taking over the DCEU, a number of changes were quickly made. Warner Bros opted not to move forward with Patty Jenkins and her plans for Wonder Woman 3. The studio also made waves on social media when it was announced that Henry Cavill would not be reprising the role of Clark Kent/Superman, just days after he supposedly left The Witcher to do just that.

On December 8, Gunn posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain that a difficult transitional period was necessary. But, in the end it would be worth it.

Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

“Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn wrote.

“But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not.”

Will Robert Pattinson be part of James Gunn’s new DCEU

The future of all the legacy DC characters are unknown at this time. With Jenkins’ departure, that likely means no more Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Jason Mamoa’s future as Aquaman is uncertain after the upcoming sequel. And after next summer’s The Flash with Ezra Miller, the future of that character is up in the air.

The Flash will also be Ben Affleck’s last film as the caped crusader. But what about Pattinson’s iteration of the character from director Matt Reeves? According to Gunn, there are no plans at the moment to incorporate him into the new DCEU, either.

When Variety published a story written by Adam B. Vary about Gunn and Safran considering Pattinson’s Batman, Gunn cleared things up in a single tweet.

“There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary – truly a good guy – but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue,” Gunn wrote.

Matt Reeves weighs in on Robert Pattinson’s future as Batman in the DCEU

After Gunn shut down the rumor that Pattinson’s Batman would be part of his future plans for the DCEU, Reeves also commented on the subject.

“The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. James Gunn,” Reeves tweeted.

The source I’m really liking on this is Mr. @JamesGunn https://t.co/fYmy5to9A7 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 14, 2022

Even though he’s not a part of the DCEU, Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne in a sequel to The Batman. And there are two spinoff shows in the works for HBO Max. One is about Colin Farrell’s Penguin, and the other will focus on Arkham Asylum.

The Batman made its debut in theaters back in March and made over $770 million at the box office — making it the fifth highest-grossing movie of the year.