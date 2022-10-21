Will Smith Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino Now Says She Would Do 1 Thing Differently in Their Relationship

Will Smith married Jada Pinkett Smith after his divorce from Sheree Zampino. Zampino remained in the Smiths’ lives though. Zampino’s son with Will, Trey, is involved with the Smiths’ two children together, Jaden and Willow. Zampino still appears on Jada’s talk show, Red Table Talk. On the latest episode, Zampino expressed one regret about how she handled her breakup with Will.

Will Smith and Sheree Zampino | Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Zampino and Jada were talking about toxic forgiveness on the Oct. 19 episode. The subject led them to discuss forgiving each other. While they may have rushed into forgiveness too soon at first, they are friends today, but the stories of the early days are juicy.

Sheree Zampino believes she left Will Smith too soon

Will met Zampino at a taping of A Different World and they married in 1992. Despite having son Trey together, they divorced in 1995. Will was already crushing on Jada so they began dating as soon as the divorce was final. Now, Zampino regrets she didn’t try harder to make it work.

“Now, in this stage of life I think I left too soon,” Zampino said on Red Table Talk. “That was a part of me trying to protect myself is let me just sever this now and go. If I was in a different time, different situ[ation], I’d never leave that soon. You’d work at it.”

Jada Pinkett Smith has some regrets too

The red table got Jada thinking back too. Jada and Will made sure Trey felt like a part of their family, even allowing Trey to help name their first born, who became Jaden. But, Jada recognizes that she should have stayed out of Will and Zampino’s relationship.

“I would have definitely taken a beat as far as putting myself within the dynamic of you guys,” Jada said. “Let’s give this a year, let’s let you two flesh out whatever y’all have to figure out. I didn’t understand it.”

Zampino remembers the time Jada made amends with her for that.

“But when you got it, I remember you coming to me, you were teary, you were very emotional,” Zampino said. “And you said, ‘I just didn’t know.’ Basically what you were saying was, ‘I was in the picture too soon.’ And you apologized for that.”

Jada acknowledged, “I was.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino found common ground with Will Smith

Jada and Zampino welcomed Jana Kramer to discuss her struggle to forgive her husband’s infidelity. One of Kramer’s issues was knowing that if he learned his lessons from his misdeeds, her ex-husband’s next girlfriend would benefit. Since there was no cheating between Will and Zampino, Zampino could reconcile Jada meeting the improved Will.

“What I think is when our union ends, he should be better because of me,” Zampino said. “He should be. He should be better. It might hurt to see you with the better version but he shouldn’t be worse because he’s been with me.”

Jada praised Zampino, and herself, for being there for the difficult conversations. Trey made it worth it.

“My philosophy always was How can I love Trey and not love the most important person in his life which is his mother,” Jada said. “You can’t and I knew that. I can’t say that I love Trey and not love his mother and be like no, she can’t be here. That is in straight contradiction to me saying that I love Trey.”

