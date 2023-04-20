William and Harry Reportedly Feel Differently About Camilla Becoming Queen

TL;DR:

Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen at King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, 2023.

A royal author expects Prince William and Prince Harry are “likely feeling a little wobbly about it.”

The coronation invitation listed Camilla Parker Bowles as Queen Camilla, a first for the royal.

Prince William, Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles III, and Prince Harry | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Invictus Games

Coronation day is almost here. And that means a major title change for Camilla Parker Bowles. Or the queen consort soon to be Queen Camilla. However, Prince William and Prince Harry may not exactly be thrilled their stepmother is about to receive the title once destined for their late mother, Princess Diana.

Prince William and Prince Harry ‘may have complicated feelings’ about Camilla becoming queen

According to a report from People, the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex “may have complicated feelings” about Camilla’s new title.

“They are likely feeling a little wobbly about it,” Ingrid Seward, a royal author and commentator, said. “I think a lot of people will feel the same.”

The Prince Philip Revealed author added that William’s “quite calm about it.” However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with his younger brother. “It will stick in Harry’s throat a bit,” Seward said.

Meanwhile, a family friend noted there “wasn’t any animosity” between William and Harry and their stepmother when Camilla married King Charles in 2005. Although recent events, including claims and accusations in Harry’s Spare memoir, could mean a change of heart.

Previously, author and historian Robert Lacey said Camilla becoming queen was one of the few matters William and Harry agreed on.

The Battle of Brothers author said in 2021 the two were “absolutely sick to the back teeth of Charles trying to negotiate full Queen status for Camilla.”

Royal author says Camilla Parker Bowles has earned her place as queen

Camilla Parker Bowles, King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

According to Sally Bedell Smith, a biographer and royal author, despite whatever misgivings William, Harry, or anyone else might have about Camilla becoming queen, she has a “right” to the title.

Camilla “has done a lot to show she is prepared for it and has a right to be in the modern world,” Bedell Smith said.

Furthermore, she has her husband of nearly 20 years supporting her on the matter. “There has never been any doubt that Charles wants her there as Queen,” the Elizabeth the Queen author added.

Meanwhile, royal biographer and journalist Christopher Wilson said Camilla can handle being in the “spotlight” as queen.

“Considering that for most of her life she’d never contemplated the idea of becoming Queen, she’s doing incredibly well,” Wilson said. “It’s a hell of a challenge being permanently in the spotlight at this age, but she’s tough and can take it.”

The coronation invitation dropped Camilla’s queen consort title in a first

The official invitation for the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort has been revealed.



Designed by Andrew Jamieson, the invitation features the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.



1/7 pic.twitter.com/MpajIk0SQw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2023



King Charles’ coronation invitation marked a royal first. Included in the intricately detailed, colorful, and symbolic invitation was a title change for Camilla.

When Buckingham Palace unveiled the invitation design on April 4, it showed Camilla not by her current title but as the one she’s about to have.

Known as queen consort since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, the invitation had Camilla down as “Queen Camilla.” It marked the first time Camilla’s officially been referred to as such.

Although the ceremony is all about King Charles, he’s not the only one who will be crowned come coronation day. Camilla will be crowned queen.

Harry and William will be there, along with other royals, world leaders, and dignitaries, to see their father and stepmother crowned.