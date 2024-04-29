Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly doing what they can to maintain a sense of normalcy for George, Charlotte, and Louis.

“Normal” is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s goal at home. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly want to maintain a sense of normalcy for Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, as Kate undergoes cancer treatment. Ahead, how they’re making it happen, and who has been a huge help. Hint: It’s a member of the Middleton family.

George, Charlotte, and Louis’ ‘lives and their happiness’ are a priority amid Kate’s cancer diagnosis

As Kate undergoes preventative chemotherapy following her March cancer diagnosis announcement, she and William are doing their best to keep things “normal.”

“William and Kate are trying to keep things as normal as possible for their children’s sake,” a source told OK! Magazine. “They don’t want Kate’s diagnosis to overshadow the children’s lives and their happiness. And [they] are very much their priority.”

Take, for instance, the timing of Kate’s announcement. It went live on March 22, 2024. The reason is believed to be because it coincided with George, Charlotte, and Louis’ break from school.

Then there are the milestones that are happening, like Prince Louis’s 6th birthday on April 23, 2024.

“They [William and Kate] will celebrate Louis’ birthday with his friends as usual,” the source said on April 23. The parents of three also released a birthday portrait of Louis, as is tradition.

Furthermore, they’ll “make a special effort to celebrate their anniversary together the weekend afterwards [sic] in Norfolk.” (William and Kate will be married 13 years on April 29, 2024.)

Kate Middleton’s mom is helping to keep things business as usual for the Wales children

While Kate’s getting help from the Middleton family, it’s her mother, Carole Middleton, 69, who has been instrumental. Carole reportedly joined William, Kate, George, Charlotte, and Louis at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, after the diagnosis became public.

She “has been shuttling Kate to her appointments and caring for her at home,” a source told the publication. “There’s no one like your mother to comfort you when you’re feeling sick—no matter how old you are.”

Carole’s reportedly helped out so much that she now rivals Mary Poppins in the eyes of the Wales family.

“She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis, and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches, and given them endless support,” a source previously told The Independent. “She’s been a real Mary Poppins-like figure.”

Carole’s been said to be “keeping the family together” all the while doing so “with minimum fuss and maximum modesty.”

Kate previously said it’s ‘taken time’ to explain her cancer diagnosis to George, Charlotte, and Louis

While announcing her diagnosis, Kate shared it took her and William “time” to not only process the “huge shock” but “most importantly” to explain the situation to their kids.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she said in the video. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them. And to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate went on to reveal some of what she told George, Charlotte, and Louis. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body, and spirits.”