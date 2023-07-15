Summer vacation is here for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis and 'there are so many options' as to what they could do, an expert says.

Summer 2023 is in full swing. That means a break from school for many kids, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They might be gearing up to go to Wimbledon or arrive via helicopter at one of the many royal vacation spots. Whatever they do, George, Charlotte, and Louis are almost guaranteed privacy, per an expert, thanks to Prince William and Kate Middleton releasing family photos.

William and Kate toe the line between ‘privacy’ and ‘public interest’ with family photos

Royal expert and commentator Jennie Bond explained why William and Kate unveiling family photos is an important element.

“William and Catherine really seem to have nailed a way to satisfy press and public interest in their family life and their children whilst enjoying a fair bit of privacy,” Bond said (via OK!).

“They’ve been very generous in providing pictures over the years of their children as they grow up,” she continued. “And we are now seeing all three of them at some public engagements.”

William and Kate releasing personal images of them and their kids has become something of a tradition over the years. Holidays, birthdays, and anniversaries are typically honored publicly with a new or never-before-seen photo.

For instance, the couple shared snapshots of Louis and Charlotte, marking their birthdays in April and May 2023, respectively. Meanwhile, George is likely to get the same treatment when he turns 10 on July 22.

As for what Kate, William, George, Charlotte, and Louis get “in return” for the slow drip of Wales family photos? “They are not plagued by paparazzi, in this country at least,” Bond said, adding the “mainstream press respect the boundaries.”

George, Charlotte, and Louis have ‘so many options’ for summer vacation activities with William and Kate

“As for what the three youngsters could be getting up to … there are so many options,” Bond said. “If they don’t go abroad, then it will probably be the usual mix of Norfolk and Windsor life. Full of outdoor play, sport, and various fun activities.”

The young royals’ parents, the former BBC royal correspondent added, are likely ready to take it easy after jam-packed schedules.

“William and Catherine have had a very busy time with the coronation and their new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales,” Bond said. As a result, they “probably feel they are due a bit of rest and relaxation. Not that [this] is generally much of an option with three young children!”

William and Kate are ‘like any other family’ on summer vacation with George, Charlotte, and Louis

So what are William, Kate, and their kids like on summer vacation? Supposedly not filled with airs, graces, bows, and curtsies.

“On Tresco [Island] they are literally like any other family,” someone in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s “circle” who vacationed on the island at the same time as the family of five told The Daily Beast.

Tresco, located in the Isles of Scilly and also owned by William in his capacity as the Prince of Wales, plays host to the royals much like other visitors to the island.

“They fish for crabs off the pier,” the source continued. “And you’ll hear the kids demanding ice creams and the parents going, ‘No, no — oh, OK, but only if you’re good.’ It’s clearly super important to them to just be normal. It’s incredibly impressive.”

Meanwhile, Kate’s tapped to have a busier summer schedule than usual. “She’s taking on more engagements than ever before,” a source said in an OK! report. “She feels like it’s more important than ever for the monarchy that she’s seen out and about and that people don’t just associate her with relaxing all summer.”

“King Charles is so happy that Kate wants to take on extra events and duties,” they added. “Especially because the British people are more able to come out and see her in the summer, so she’s getting to be with an audience who waits all year for time off to meet her.”