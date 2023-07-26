Prince George has already been 'shown on a global stage ‘You’re second in line to the throne, this is your destiny. This is what’s going to happen to you.'"

However thoughtful and strategic Prince William and Kate Middleton might be with parenting Prince George, who turned 10 on July 22, their oldest child has still, whether they like it or not, experienced a “baptism of fire.” Ahead, the events a psychologist called “a lot” for George “to absorb.” Plus, what they “hope” the Prince and Princess of Wales are doing for him.

Prince William and Kate Middleton teach George about ‘royal duties’ and allow him ‘normal childhood experiences’

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince George | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Raising George is something of a balancing act for William and Kate. On one hand, they’re raising a future king. On the other, George is also a 10-year-old boy. According to psychologist Emma Kenny, William and Kate’s “parenting approach” reflects the former’s loss of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“Having experienced the profound grief of losing a parent at a young age, William understands, like few others can, the importance of providing emotional support and stability to his own children,” Kenny said (via Mirror). “The empathy, kindness, and strength he gained from that difficult time are evident in the parenting approach that both he and Kate take.”

Kate, whom Kenny described as an “excellent nurturer,” is particularly adept at the “balanced approach” with George.

The 41-year-old’s “consistently present at important moments in his life, taking on an active role in his day-to-day activities,” the psychologist said. “The way she interacts with all her children publicly demonstrates warmth and understanding. She’s taking a balanced approach, teaching them about their royal duties while allowing them space for normal childhood experiences.”

The events of 2022 and 2023 have been George’s ‘baptism of fire’

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate Middleton | Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“The past year has probably taught George an awful lot about his destiny,” Kenny said. “To see the Jubilee, followed by the late Queen’s funeral, and then the Coronation. That’s a lot for a 10-year-old to absorb.”

During the four-day June 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebration, George chatted with Queen Elizabeth II on the Buckingham Palace balcony. He also visited Wales, attended a star-studded concert, and watched a parade.

Almost exactly two months later, George’s great-grandmother died on Sept. 8, 2022. He, as well as his sister, Princess Charlotte, joined William and Kate at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral following speculation as to whether the young royals would attend.

More recently, on May 6, 2023, George attended his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation, where he took part in the ceremony as a page boy.

“It was a baptism of fire for George, being shown on a global stage ‘You’re second in line to the throne, this is your destiny. This is what’s going to happen to you,’” Kenny continued.

As for what the psychologist wishes William and Kate did after? “I hope William and Kate have taken him to one side and calmed him, explained to him and, more than anything, listened to him,” she said.

George’s ‘baptism by fire’ comes decades after Princess Diana’s

Prince George and King Charles III | Gareth Cattermole/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Although George never got to meet his grandmother, Princess Diana, she too had a “baptism by fire” experience. Hers, per royal biographer Andrew Morton, happened in April 1983 when she and her then-husband, King Charles, known at the time as the Prince of Wales, went to Australia on a royal tour.

“For Princess Diana, it was a terrifying baptism of fire,” Morton wrote in the New York Post in 2017. “She arrived in Australia as a very nervous young woman for a six-week tour” at just 21 years old.

“Only later did I realize that the tour was utterly traumatic,” Morton continued. “Back in the privacy of her hotel room, she cried her eyes out, unable to handle the constant attention. She wanted to go home. She wanted to hide, overwhelmed by the size of the crowds in a nation gripped by Di-mania.”