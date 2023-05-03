Was Willie Nelson Friends With The Beatles? Nelson Collaborated With 1 Band Member

Willie Nelson put his mark on country music forever. He’s finally been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at 90 years old, which is long overdue for the influential star. Nelson began making “outlaw country” music at a pivotal time in the ’70s, which was also at the tail end of when The Beatles made their splash and changed music forever. So, was Nelson friends with The Beatles? Here’s what’s known about their relationship, including Nelson’s collaboration with one Beatle member.

Was Willie Nelson friends with The Beatles? He collaborated with George Harrison

Willie Nelson rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s thanks to his country music. Born during the Great Depression, the joined the Air Force after high school and found his music career after he was discharged. Nelson recorded his first album in 1962 and started gaining success in the mid-’60s until he grew tired of the music scene in Nashville, Tennessee. He then signed with Atlantic Records after moving to Austin, Texas, and he recorded his hit album, Red Headed Stranger, with Columbia Records in 1975. After 1975, he found his stride with “outlaw country” and inspired many other artists.

So, was Nelson friends with The Beatles? It’s unclear how often Nelson and The Beatles crossed paths. The Beatles found their major success in the early to mid-’60s, which is slightly earlier than when Nelson seemed to hit his stride. By 1974, The Beatles were officially no more. It seems unlikely that Nelson and The Beatles were friends during their prime music-making eras.

While Nelson likely didn’t become friends or work closely with all four of The Beatles — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — he did seem to develop a friendship with Harrison after The Beatles stopped playing together. Harrison made it known that he loved Nelson’s country influence. Nelson and Harrison collaborated on a duet of “Heartbreak Hotel” in 1985.

Additionally, a photo from 2018 shows Nelson playing guitar with Paul McCartney singing beside him and playing piano. It’s clear they also developed a relationship in their later years.

Ringo Starr said he loved the country star’s music

It’s not just George Harrison who enjoyed Willie Nelson’s songs. Ringo Starr of The Beatles also said he was a fan of Nelson’s work. Starr explained in an interview that he was influenced by country and blues music from a young age.

“The people that impressed me when I was starting to listen to music in my early teens was Hank Williams and a lot of the country [musicians],” Starr told You & I. “I also love Kitty Wells and Willie Nelson. … He wrote some great songs. So, he and Johnny [Cash] seem to come through for me.”

Starr also noted that he hoped to move to Houston, Texas, when he was 19 years old. “John and I went down to the embassy and filled in all these forms, and you know, we were just teenagers then,” Starr said in the interview. “We even had a list of factories where we wanted to apply for jobs because I was working in a factory at the time. But then, when we went back to the embassy, we were given more paperwork with more questions. We then turned back into teenagers, and just ripped them up. Sod it! That would have been an interesting move if I’d have done that.”

If Starr and other members of The Beatles lived in Texas when they were 19, there would’ve been a greater chance of connecting with Nelson.

Willie Nelson covered The Beatles’ songs over the years

Willie Nelson clearly has love for The Beatles, as he’s covered their songs. He covered “With a Little Help From My Friends” on his 2022 album, A Beautiful Time. In 2018, he also covered “Yesterday” with Merle Haggard.

Nelson continues to play music in 2023. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if they hear him covering more of The Beatles in his later years.

