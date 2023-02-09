Willie Nelson Reveals He’s ‘Great Friends’ With Snoop Dogg: ‘Have Been Forever’

Country music icon Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg have been friends “forever,” Nelson revealed.

It started with a 4/20 celebration in Amsterdam. That led to what could have been an awkward moment over a piece of chicken they both wanted. And they’ve been buddies ever since.

Nelson recently discussed their latest project, his love for the rap legend, and how their camaraderie came to be. Plus, he opened up about his health and how he prefers to indulge in marijuana since discovering the impact smoking it had on his lungs.

(L) Willie Nelson | Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images (R) Snoop Dogg | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg revealed the ‘most stoned’ he’s ever been was with his friend, ‘Willie f***ing Nelson’

According to Snoop, the “most stoned” he ever got in his life was during an Amsterdam encounter with “Willie f***ing Nelson,” during which the country star became the only person to ever out-smoke Snoop (SiriusXM’s Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray via People).

He recalled he was there for 4/20, as was Nelson, and they ended up playing an overstimulating game of dominoes in the country star’s hotel room.

“Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one,” Snoop said. “He whooping my a**, and I’m just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I’m like, ‘This old motherf***er’s out-smoking me.'”

Snoop also talked to Jimmy Fallon about the memory on The Tonight Show, joking that he and Nelson were just “enjoying life” together in Amsterdam. But all the enjoyment made them hungry, and they started craving their favorite fast food, Kentucky Fried Chicken. So, they hit the drive-thru.

Fallon couldn’t get over the thought of Snoop and Nelson at the KFC drive-thru, but the rapper assured him it happened. Furthermore, after they got their bucket of chicken, they opened it up and both grabbed the same piece of chicken at the same time. But Snoop, respectful of his elder, said, “You know what, Willie? That’s yours.”

Willie Nelson loves Snoop Dogg, reveals they’ve been friends forever

After working with Snoop and Martha Stewart on an advertisement for BIC EZ Reach Lighters, Nelson called the experience “a lot of fun,” which is usual for his time spent with Snoop.

“I love Snoop,” Nelson told People. “He and I are great friends — have been forever. It was a lot of fun just hanging out and getting to do some things — Snoop and I.”

Looking back on the start of their friendship, Nelson’s recollection mimics Snoop’s. “I was over in Amsterdam, and I called him. I said, ‘Come on over here and let’s have some fun,'” he remembered.

Snoop did, and Nelson said, “We hung out at all the hotspots over there …”

According to him, the two superstars “smoked a lot of marijuana and had a lot of fun” during their time together.

Willie Nelson has cut back on smoking marijuana

In 2021, The Daily Beast asked Nelson if anyone has ever out-smoked him the way he did to Snoop, and he said, “Oh, I don’t know. There’s probably people that can out-smoke me! I don’t do a lot of smoking anymore. I’ve switched over to a vaporizer because it’s better on my lungs.”

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days, and I have to be careful,” the “Crazy” songwriter told the San Antonio television station KSAT in 2019.

“I don’t smoke anymore,” he added, “take better care of myself.”