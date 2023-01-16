‘Willow’ Star Ruby Cruz Loved Being a New ‘Disney Princess’

Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has brought subscribers new chapters in many fan-favorite franchises. These include The Mandalorian and other TV shows set in the Star Wars universe and long-awaited sequels like Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted.

But 2022’s Willow series was perhaps one of the most unexpected surprises, particularly for star Ruby Cruz.

‘Willow’ is a sequel to the beloved 1988 fantasy movie

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, much of the focus was on the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises.

Given the cultural impact those two series have had, that makes sense. But the acquisition also included other Lucasfilm projects, including the George Lucas-produced, Ron Howard-directed 1988 fantasy adventure Willow. Although the movie was a modest hit then, it has since developed a significant cult following among fans.

Warwick Davis, also known as Wicket in Return of the Jedi and the title character in the Leprechaun horror movies, stars as Willow Ufgood, a Nelwyn sorcerer who embarks on a quest to protect a baby prophesied to defeat an evil queen.

The Disney+ series picks up many years later, with a new group of heroes recruiting Willow to help them once again defeat the forces of evil.

Ruby Cruz plays Kit, a new type of Disney princess

One of the central characters is Princess Kit Tanthalos (Cruz), who seeks to rescue her twin brother Airk (Dempsey Bryk).

Kit and Airk are the children of Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) from the original film. And Kit, in particular, is instrumental in getting this new mission underway. For her part, Cruz was thrilled to bring something new to the franchise.

“I think I was also pretty blown away by the opportunity to be a new Disney princess,” Cruz told Entertainment Weekly. “I think still that concept is overwhelming to me but is definitely the greatest honor, just to be welcomed into a family and a community that’s so welcoming and talented and special and already means so much to so many people was such a cool experience.”

Is ‘Willow’ Season 2 officially happening on Disney+?

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Disney will order additional seasons of Willow. The streaming service has been challenging to pin down.

Some shows are (The Mandalorian, Loki) expanding and others (WandaVision, Obi-Wan Kenobi) are remaining limited series instead. So far, the cast and Willow crew are open to continuing the story.

Moreover, Season 1 certainly leaves the door open for more. Series creator Jonathan Kasdan even told RadioTimes about his continuing interest in bringing Kilmer back to reprise his fan-favorite role as Madmartigan.

“If Warwick was the soul of Willow, Val was the spirit, and that is too great a thing to not want and covet having in your television show,” Kasdan said. “So yeah, I hope that a day comes when Madmartigan is revealed.”