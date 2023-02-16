‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ Will Have a 5 Times Bigger Budget and a Potential Release Date

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey went viral for taking a piece of childhood and transforming it into a brutal slasher flick. However, writer/director Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees great potential for this story that extends beyond the initial project that went viral. He confirmed that the budget for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will be five times higher than its horror predecessor, and there’s a potential release date coming sooner than one might think.

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ distorts childhood nostalgia

Craig David Dowsett as Pooh Bear | Fathom Events

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey finds Christopher Robin abandoning Pooh Bear (Craig David Dowsett) and Piglet (Chris Cordell) to pursue college. As a result, they went feral. A group of young college women has plans to stay at a remote house, where mask-wearing Pooh and Piglet show up searching for a new source of food along their bloody rampage.

Frake-Waterfield quickly generated waves of noise when he announced the film in 2022, where the idea of a bloodthirsty Winnie and Piglet went viral on social media. It was met with mixed reactions, but the 1926 original book entered the public domain, so there was no stopping this film, as long as it remained within the parameters.

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2’ has a budget and potential release date

In an interview with Variety, Frake-Waterfield’s production company Jagged Edge and ITN Films indicated that the budget was less than $100,000 for the viral slasher flick.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 already received the green light due to its popularity as ITN’s first theatrical release. Frake-Waterfield has plans to begin the writing process within the same month of release.

Further, he confirmed that the budget will be “five times bigger” than its predecessor. Additionally, Frake-Waterfield is hoping to get the sequel into theaters in Feb. 2024.

“A lot of people are loving the first one,” Frake-Waterfield said. “But I know what we can really do with the second, and how we can make it even more fun and goofy.”

A Disney-turned-slasher universe is growing

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey forms a cinematic universe with Peter Pan and Bambi horror movies https://t.co/Xo2iyBvPfb pic.twitter.com/KkUNy7Qp7L — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) February 10, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is just the beginning of these twisted horror flicks. Audiences have more than just a sequel brewing, but an apparent universe that will bring other familiar beloved characters to the screen. However, these productions will have to continue to ensure that they carefully walk the copyright tightrope to ensure that they don’t cross any lines. Otherwise, they could face the wrath of Disney itself.

Producer Scott Jeffrey said that they’re looking to release Bambi: The Reckoning, which will supposedly follow a deer that proves to be a “vicious killing machine.”

They’re also developing Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, which is based on J.M. Barries’ book. It will include a version of Tinkerbell with some particularly dark themes.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey hits 1,500 screens across the U.S. and other international regions, which will determine how far this universe could possibly go in the future.