‘Winter House’: Bravo Teases Paige DeSorbo Baby Bump in New Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Season 2

Winter House is back for season 2, and the promo push from Bravo has fans talking about Paige DeSorbo. Her relationship with Craig Conover can’t be denied, as this season was filmed after the couple went Instagram official. But could a behind-the-scenes photo indicate that Craig and Paige have another big announcement to make?

Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo | Jude Domski/Bravo

Bravo teases a Paige DeSorbo baby bump in photos from ‘Winter House’ Season 2

Just a few days ahead of the Winter House Season 2 premiere, Bravo released an “exclusive first look” that featured numerous photos from behind the scenes. They featured stars Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller, who are back for another drama-filled trip to Stowe, Vermont.

Joining the cast will be new friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker. And, the new season will feature visits from Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. As well as Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

But amid all of those fun photos, there was one context-free image that caught the eye of many fans — Paige with her hand on a baby bump. Is it possible that she and Craig are expecting?

The ‘Southern Charm’ and ‘Summer House’ stars are still together, but there is no baby on the way

A longer look at the image from Bravo makes it clear that the Winter House cast was dressed up in costumes for a wild party. So, the baby bump was fake. But that doesn’t mean that there isn’t plenty of relationship drama.

Paige and Craig’s relationship turned romantic not long after they filmed Winter House Season 1. They had both just split from their respective exes, and they connected when she visited Charleston, South Carolina, over the summer. They continued to see other people while they explored their relationship, which was well-documented in season 6 of Summer House.

Photo via Bravo

By the fall of 2021, they realized they wanted to be together, and they made things official last October. And by December, they were getting questions about a possible engagement.

“I mean, we have only been dating for a couple of months. But if I can trick him into a diamond ring, I’m going to do it!” DeSorbo joked, per People Magazine.

Paige DeSorbo says she is ‘f***ing terrified’ to live with Craig Conover in the ‘Winter House’ Season 2 trailer

Paige and Craig have come a long way in their relationship since fans watched Summer House Season 6. They have admitted they are planning a future together, and they have talked about marriage, kids, and family. That’s why Paige moved to Charleston this past summer to be with Craig instead of doing long distance from New York City.

But in the Winter House trailer, she reveals that she is scared about taking such a huge step. He tells the cameras, “This will be the longest Paige and I have ever spent together.” While she admits, “I’m not used to living with a boyfriend. I’m f***ing terrified.”

Winter House Season 2 premieres October 13 on Bravo.

