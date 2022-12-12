‘Winter House’: Jason Cameron Reveals How He Really Feels About Carl and Lindsay’s Relationship

Despite feeling a little blindsided by the press surrounding Lindsay Hubbard’s reveal on Summer House she had a miscarriage, Jason Cameron from Winter House is nothing but supportive of her romance with Carl Radke.

Cameron and Hubbard met in Stowe, Vermont while filming Winter House last year. They started a relationship in the house, which continued after the cameras stopped rolling. Shortly before Hubbard left to film Summer House, she learned that she was pregnant. But she miscarried days after discovering the pregnancy. She shared her story with Radke, who she wasn’t dating at the time, on Summer House.

Jason Cameron from ‘Winter House’ was a little surprised Carl and Lindsay Hubbard were dating again

Cameron and Hubbard were no longer dating by the time she left to film Summer House. And he said that he’s happy that Hubbard and Radke found one another. Cameron also said he was surprised when he found out they were dating.

“That came out of right field,” Cameron said about Radke and Hubbard’s romance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “So, but here’s the thing when Lindsay and I were talking, I was there at her apartment often. Carl lived in the building. We’d all have like breakfast or lunches and dinners together like weekly. We’re all like really close.”

Jason hoped Carl and Lindsay will ‘go the distance

Cameron was fully aware that Radke and Hubbard had previously dated. “I knew that they had a past,” he said. “So when I heard it, I was more like, oh, well, yeah, I guess that works. That makes sense.”

He added, “Carl and I are really cool. Like he’s a great guy. I think he’s amazing for sobriety and everything else he’s been able to accomplish with Loverboy and his own personal endeavors. I think that we’ll see. Here’s the thing. When you revisit a relationship, I think that you’ve kind of worked out a few of the kinks, so obviously there’s something there. If you can make it go the distance, well, yeah. It’s great to get back on that level. So I’m hoping it would work for them.”

Since Cameron’s interview on the podcast, Radke and Hubbard have since gotten engaged. They are planning to wed in 2023.

Jason Cameron reveals what he’s looking for in a partner

Cameron and Rachel Clark are getting cozy in the Winter House this season. Cameron described his ideal partner. “What am I looking for? Long walks on the beach,” he joked. “No. I love someone that’s adventurous. You know, I’m an equal opportunity as far as like race or ethnicity. I’ve bounced around many cultures and I’m definitely just kind of out there having fun at the moment, you know, actively just enjoying myself, but nothing serious.

“And at the end of the day, what I’m looking for is someone that’s going to help me be my best self,” he said. “You know, that doesn’t really need me to make them better, or need anything much more than I can give other than being like a great cook and you know busy. So, I’ll feed you and, you know, we’ll have great conversations, but at the end of the day, I’m like, how much can I contribute to your success? I don’t know at the moment.”

