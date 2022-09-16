‘Winter House’ Season 2 Divorce Anxiety, Cheating Rumors … And Alcohol Poisoning?

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval from Vanderpump Rules make a guest appearance on Bravo‘s Winter House Season 2 and Schwartz sums up the entire season with: “I think I have alcohol poisoning.”

The last season in Stowe, Vermont looks like mere child’s play compared to what the Winter House Season 2 trailer is teasing. In addition to Schwartz and Sandy (Sandoval), returning cast members include Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller.

Lindsay Hubbard returns in a smaller role bringing boyfriend Carl Radke with her. The cast is topped off with newcomers friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker.

‘Winter House’ Season 2 teases the demise of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s marriage

The Winter House Season 2 trailer seems to give viewers a glimpse into what Schwartz is experiencing prior to his divorce from wife Katie Maloney. After 12 years together the Vanderpump Rules couple called it quits. Schwartz is seen worrying about a breakup on Winter House.

Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Jessica Stoker, Kyle Cooke, Austen Kroll, Jason Felton, Kory Keefer, Rachel Clark | Zack DeZon/Bravo

“I just can’t imagine my life without her,” Schwartz tells some of the Winter House cast after Conover reveals that he’s seen Maloney “posting s*** on social media.” Vanderpump Rules viewers will likely see the breakdown of Maloney and Schwartz’s relationship in the upcoming season. They ended the relationship amicably, but rumors surfaced that Schwartz and James Kennedy’s ex-fiance Raquel Leviss hooked up at Scheana Shay’s wedding.

Jealousy and cheating rumors this season too

Conover and DeSorbo are officially a couple and they both have some anxiety about living together during the Winter House season. “I’m not used to living with a boyfriend,” DeSorbo dishes in a confessional. “I’m f***ing terrified.”

This #WinterHouse trailer has us shivering with anticipation! ? Catch the supersized season 2 premiere Thursday, October 13 and watch the full trailer now: https://t.co/QVz8ICIUxb pic.twitter.com/nMrPi8XZpp — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 15, 2022

Living together is likely the least of her worries. Because Conover’s “boorish behavior makes Paige question how to move forward, however, he’s forced to decide what type of man he wants to be, and if he’s really ready to settle down,” Bravo teases. Conover gets in Gulbranson’s face to the point where Gulbranson leaves early. “I’m getting the f*** out of this godd*** house now,” Gulbranson says while packing his bags.

Conover and DeSorbo aren’t the only couple with relationship drama. At the time, Hubbard and Radke were a new couple. But her flirtation with Austen Kroll from last year spills over to this season. Upon announcing that they were “official” Kroll says about Hubbard that he “woke up with her hand on my d***.” Hubbard and Cameron also come to grips with the miscarriage she had after she became pregnant when they were dating last year.

Love and fun are in the air this season of ‘Winter House’

It’s not all drama. In fact, it turns out Keefer is an old college buddy of Conover’s and he arrives ready to party. “The girls in the house have no idea, but I’m kind of pursuing all of them at this point,” he dishes in a confessional.

Us changing our wardrobes the second summer is over. ? ❄️ #WinterHouse season 2 is coming October 13! pic.twitter.com/RBVj7XVCyR — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 15, 2022

Plus romance storylines spring up for Stocker, Clark, and Miller. Miller is fresh off of a confusing romance with Kroll, who is now seeing Olivia Flowers. “He’s in a much better place now and has been dating someone new, but with Ciara in such close proximity, will he be able to stay on his best behavior?” Bravo hints.

Winter House Season 2 premieres with a supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.