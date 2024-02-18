Get to know more about Sabrina Ionescu, who is competing against Steph Curry in a 3-point challenge, and the man she's engaged to.

The action that occurs during NBA All-Star weekend includes the All-Star Celebrity Game, the Skills Challenge, the Slam Dunk contest, and the 3-Point Contest. In 2024, a new idea to incorporate came about: Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge.

That challenge will see Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and the WNBA’s New York Liberty superstar Sabrina Ionescu faceoff in their own 3-point competition after the NBA 3-Point Contest and before the Slam Dunk Contest.

Even the casual NBA fan knows a bit about Curry and his family, but what about Ionescu’s life off the court? Here’s more on her contest with Curry and why you might recognize her fiancé Hroniss Grasu.

In July, Ionescu won the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest breaking a record for both leagues with a 37-point final round, making 25 of 27 3-pointers, including 20 consecutive, and Curry was impressed. The Warriors guard and two-time NBA 3-Point Contest winner took to X posting, “Ridiculous,” to which Ionescu responded, “Shoot out?”

Her challenge was accepted and is now a reality.

Ionescu told USA Today: “It’s not like I’m joining the NBA’s 3-point contest. But we’re really having our own and the significance and importance of that and kind of just having that idea stem from a joke and now being able to see it come to life and knowing that it’s going to be a great experience for us both and exciting to see obviously who the winner is, but what it’s going to mean for basketball as a whole.”

Curry added: “Watching what she did at All-Star weekend, watching what the WNBA season was like, how it’s continuing to grow and then understanding there’s a nice connection here that’s an authentic competition between two great shooters who’ve had success in a 3-point contest. And now you’re trying to level the playing field. ‘Let’s see who the best shooter is on that given night.’ … ‘This is the dopest thing in the world, it’s his first of its kind, and it’ll be something that changes the narrative on what it looks like.’ … However it plays out is what sports is about. It’s just competing. Whatever the format is.”

Who is Ionescu engaged to and why NFL fans might recognize him?

Sabrina Ionescu & Hroniss Grasu courtside for #NBAParis ?pic.twitter.com/A9ZhZqyREZ — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 11, 2024

Ionescu is engaged to Hroniss Grasu. He was born on Aug. 12, 1991, to parents Ștefan and Mariana Grasu, who emigrated from Romania to Los Angeles in 1982 and opened a restaurant called Greco’s New York Pizzeria in Hollywood.

If you’re a football fan, then you may have seen Grasu before. He played his entire college career at the University of Oregon as the starting center for the Ducks and was selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. In addition to the Bears, Grasu has played for a number of other teams including the Baltimore Ravens, the San Francisco 49ers, and currently for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Grasu and Ionescu became Instagram official in 2021 and he proposed in 2023. She revealed the details of his proposal on TikTok sharing that she thought she was going to a GQ photoshoot.

“I was completely shocked and caught off guard because he played it off so well,” Ionescu said adding that they were joined that evening by friends and family who showed up in a party bus to celebrate with them.

“I couldn’t stop taking pictures with my ring,” she gushed. “This night was just so special.”