‘Workin’ Moms’: Catherine Reitman Announces Season 7 Will Be the Final Season

Whether it’s dealing with postpartum depression, breastfeeding, or finding the right nanny, there’s a chance that the hit CBC comedy Workin’ Moms has tried to help you find the humor in raising children. Though the series has been a hit in Canada — and the U.S. via Netflix — series creator and lead actor Catherine Reitman announced recently that the upcoming seventh season of the show would be its last.

‘Workin’ Moms’ is a Canadian comedy series streaming on Netflix

General atmosphere at CBC Presents: A Night Out With “Workin Moms” at TIFF Bell Lightbox on March 6, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by GP Images/Getty Images for CBC)

The Canadian TV export is created and produced by Reitman, who also stars in the show in the lead role of Kate Foster. Reitman is the daughter of the late Hollywood director Ivan Reitman, who died earlier this year. Reitman created the series, which began in 2017, and has said the show “points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series follows a group of — you guessed it — working mothers who attempt to juggle careers, raising their children, stay-at-home partners, and myriad other factors moms face.

‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 7 will be the final one in the series

Big announcement today from team #WorkinMoms. Season 7 is coming, but theres something you should know… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OM78RwdMLm — Workin' Moms (@WorkinMoms) June 20, 2022

In a video posted to Twitter on June 20, Reitman said it was “day one” of Season 7, as she spoke from what appears to be a trailer (presumably on set). Reitman gave an exciting update about the show starting back up with filming. But she also gave fans a heads up about the series’ future.

“Season 7 is a special one. It’s not only hilarious and, I think, deeply moving: It is a love letter to my father, it is a love letter to the fans, and it is all the hits — the greatest hits album — of what Workin’ Moms is all about,” she said in the Twitter announcement. “But the headline here is that we’ve decided it’s going to be our last season.”

Reitman remained vague about the reasons for making this season the swan song for Workin’ Moms but thanked the fans for their support. “That’s not something that’s easy to say because we f****** love making this show. But it is time,” she said. “We’ve had a hell of a run, and we’ve had a hell of a run because of you. So thank you for making this job the best, and I hope you love this season as much as I do.”

Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix; Season 7 likely next spring

In the normal cycle for Workin’ Moms, the show airs on CBC and CBC Gem starting early in the year. About a month after the season ends, it begins streaming globally on Netflix. This year, for example, Season 6 began streaming on Netflix on May 10, 2022. Viewers can see an episode guide on the streaming site’s show page.

Season 7 is slated to have the same 13-episode arc as Season 6. So it’s likely to follow a similar pattern and become available for viewing in the U.S. in Spring 2023.

The creators have not released any teasers since production is still in its early stages. But Season 7 is expected to pick up from the cliffhanger in Season 6, per The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: ‘Workin’ Moms’ Star Catherine Reitman Gets Mercilessly Mocked For Her Lips, Fans Assume Botched Plastic Surgery