Would Steve Irwin’s Wife Terri Ever Remarry? The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Star Defines Her Thoughts on Dating

Devoted followers of Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins love the wild animals and adventures the Irwin family goes on around the world from episode to episode. Watching Bindi Irwin and her brother, Robert (who looks just like his dad), grow up to leave their own mark on wildlife conservation is amazing.

Yet there is one thing missing from the show. Will Terri Irwin ever find love again? The matriarch of the family recently gave her thoughts on the subject, and her answer may astonish you.

How Steve and Terri Irwin met and fell in love

Steve Irwin with his wife Terri Irwin and daughter Bindi at Australia Zoo in 2002 | Newspix/Getty Images

It was a match made in a croc paradise. Steve Irwin fell in love at first sight with Terri Raines, a wildlife rescue specialist from Oregon, when she visited Australia’s Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park, now known as Australia Zoo, in 1991, shortly after Irwin took over management of the animal sanctuary. Steve saw Terri during one of his croc feeding demonstrations, according to Britannica. A year later, they married and created The Crocodile Hunter, which lasted more than 300 episodes.

For the next 15 years, the animal-rescuing power couple would take viewers worldwide to investigate crocodiles, snakes, spiders, sharks, and Komodo dragons. Along the way, the couple had two children, Bindi and Robert (named after Steve’s father).

Then, tragedy struck. Off the coast of Queensland, Australia, along the Great Barrier Reef, a bull stingray’s venomous tail punctured Steve Irwin’s heart on Sept. 4, 2006, while filming a documentary entitled Ocean’s Deadliest.

Steve’s family regularly pays tribute to him, especially on Steve Irwin Day every November 15, and they miss him very much (and rightfully so).

Will Terri Irwin ever fall in love and get married again?

12 years after Steve’s death, Terri Irwin makes a heartbreaking dating confession https://t.co/cdIUP2eU5v pic.twitter.com/iYg8N7Vr2U — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) February 1, 2018

Terri Irwin, now 58 and a loving grandma for Grace Warrior Irwin Powell (that name is fantastic), has stated over and over for the past 16 years that Steve was her once-in-a-lifetime love for her.

She told People in 2021, “You know, and I keep saying this, and I think maybe 15 years later people are finally starting to believe me, Steve was it for me.”

Despite Terri Irwin repeatedly saying she’s not in love and that she’s “very, very single,” that hasn’t stopped the rumors from swirling.

Rumors of Terri Irwin dating Russell Crowe, John Travolta, and others

Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe are 'preparing to go public with their relationship' https://t.co/KOsBsoKz0n pic.twitter.com/CAu1np7wrf — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 21, 2016

Most prominently, Terri has been linked to Aussie A-lister Russell Crowe. In explaining to Britain’s The Daily Mail, the wildlife expert said that Crowe and Steve Irwin had been friends for years. Naturally, she and the actor would also be friends after Steve died.

The latest celebrity linked to Terri has been John Travolta, to which Irwin responded by saying she’s counted all the men she’s been linked with, and the number is over 25. Terri has also been linked to Shane Warne, a cricket player, and entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins. She told People:

“I have kept track because it’s kind of funny … let’s see, apparently it’s all the Hogans — that’s Paul and Hulk; Russell Crowe, and most recently, it’s Richard Wilkins. I think the most flattering would be Russell because he is such a good person, and a very good friend to our family, and I actually do really love him because he loved Steve and they were such good friends.”

The conservationist has repeatedly denied the rumors of a celebrity relationship, and that they are just rumors. No one has captured a photo of the Crikey star kissing anyone. Terri said she hasn’t been on a date in 27 years. Instead, she’s busy being a devoted Mom and grandma.

What is Terri Irwin doing now?

Terri Irwin says granddaughter Grace has a 'beautiful old soul' as she shares precious new photo https://t.co/18r72StBs7 pic.twitter.com/K0MRxabMLy — Yahoo Life (@yahoolife) April 26, 2022

Aside from being a devoted mom and grandmother, Terri is very busy rescuing wildlife and starring in Crikey! It’s the Irwins with her kids. She also works at Australia Zoo, formerly Beerwah Reptile Park, the place where she met Steve. What started as two acres is now more than 1,000 acres with 1,200 rescued animals.

She also runs the charity Wildlife Warriors, founded in 2002, as a way to include other people in their wildlife rescues. If the current reality show is any indication, it seems the Irwin family legacy has a lot going for it.

