Elvis Presley‘s “Hound Dog” might sound a little juvenile today but it was a game-changer in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. The tune was written for another singer, and a writer of the track preferred the original. He had a point.

Elvis Presley’s ‘Hound Dog’ was a surprise hit

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller co-wrote “Hound Dog” for Big Mama Thornton. Elvis later covered the song. Decades ago, some rock ‘n’ roll fans would probably be surprised to learn that Elvis did not originate that song. However, Thornton has received more and more attention in recent years, so this fact probably isn’t a shock to too many fans anymore.

During a 2006 interview with Elvis Information Network, Stoller recalled making a lot of money from the song. “The first time I received a sizeable royalty check was in 1956,” he said. “It was for $5,000. I never thought I’d see that much money at one time again. $5,000 was a lot of money in the ’50s.

“Jerry told me, ‘Mike, we have a smash hit!'” he added. “‘You’re kidding,’ I said. And he said, ‘Hound Dog!’ ‘Big Mama Thornton’s record?’ I asked. He said, ‘No, some white kid named Elvis Presley.'”

The song’s writers wrote numerous other Elvis Presley hits

Leiber said his attitude toward the cover changed over time. “I didn’t particularly like Elvis’ version of ‘Hound Dog’ at the time, but as time passed I grew very fond of it,” he said. “I’m not sure if it was the actual record itself or the fact that it had become such an anthem.”

Stoller revealed that the success of “Hound Dog” had a big effect on his career and Leiber’s. “After that, Elvis’ music publishers, the Aberbach brothers, contacted us,” he said. “They used to have a home and office on Hollywood Boulevard just west of La Brea. They asked if we had any other songs we thought might be good for Elvis.”

Leiber and Stoller wrote many other songs Elvis recorded. “Love Me,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “She’s Not You,” “Girls! Girls! Girls!,” “Don’t,” “Little Egypt,” “(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care,” “King Creole,” “Santa Claus Is Back in Town,” and “Bossa Nova Baby” are just some of the Leiber-Stoller songs that the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll performed.

Why Big Mama Thornton’s ‘Hound Dog’ is the superior song

Was Leiber’s original stance on the song correct? Musical quality is highly subjective, so there’s no way to definitively judge his opinion. However, one could easily make the argument that Thornton’s version of the song is superior to Elvis’ in some regards.

For example, the lyrics of the song were originally about a woman who had become sick of another man’s antics. Thornton really puts some power behind her voice to communicate that she’s done with her wannabe suitor. On the other hand, Elvis performs the track like it’s a cute novelty song. There’s a line to be drawn between the Elvis of “Hound Dog” and the Elvis who gave us embarrassing kitsch like “Do the Clam” and “Rock-A-Hula Baby.”

Elvis’ “Hound Dog” is fun but Thornton’s is probably the better song.