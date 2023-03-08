Xochitl Gomez’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Co-Star Benedict Wong Supported Her After She Said She Dealt With ‘Hate’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a groundbreaking Marvel film. The first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to explore the Multiverse, it also dove deep into Doctor Strange’s personal life and potential regrets. While many fans were thrilled to see the MCU grow and expand, others didn’t like certain elements of the film. And they were very vocal in expressing their disapproval. Some of these online trolls targeted Xochitl Gomez, who played America Chavez in the film. In a 2022 panel interview, Gomez got some support from her co-star, Benedict Wong.

Xochitl Gomez played America Chavez in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

A number of new characters debuted in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Most significant was America Chavez, played by Gomez. The character comes from a universe known as the Utopian Parallel. And she has the unique ability to travel between dimensions by punching open doorways. America forms a connection to Doctor Strange. And by the end of the film, has grown to accept her abilities and trust others.

Gomez was a favorite with many viewers, especially those who followed America’s journey from the comic books. However, due to a scene where it was revealed that America’s parents were both women, she was targeted by some online trolls.

How did Benedict Wong support Xochitl Gomez after she received hate from online trolls?

In a May 2022 interview, Gomez discussed some MCU viewers trolled her because of the scene acknowledging America’s two moms. While the young actor noted that she was not bothered by the hatred, her co-star, Benedict Wong, stepped up to protect her. As reported by Asia One, Wong said that “it’s not okay” to accept hatred from anti-LBGTQ+ factions online.

“We have to all collectively understand that… she auditioned at aged 13 and she joined us aged 14, one of the youngest actors to join the MCU of a film of that magnitude,” Wong said. “You know, she’s just a young girl playing her role and full praise for that. So there’s a real level of shame for all those trolls that are cowards not to actually put their face on, and they should feel a deep shame of what they’re doing. Let’s all just play nice. Let’s all just enjoy… what we are representing.”

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ received some backlash

Sadly, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was banned in several countries upon its release. These countries cite the inclusion of LGBTQ+ characters as the reason for the ban. Reportedly, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Kuwait were all countries that had issues with the Marvel movie.

Through it all, Gomez remained proud of the film and her role in it. As reported by The Direct, the young actor said that she’s “really happy” Marvel decided to stay true to America’s storyline. And she tries hard not to let the negative comments on social media bother her.

“I’m grateful to have very supportive fans that are so much louder and more enthusiastic than haters,” she shared. “And it’s really important, since I do have a really big young following to show them that things happen and it’s better to stay strong and continue and move forward.”