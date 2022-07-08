Yeardley Smith Talks Working With Lady Gaga on ‘The Simpsons’

Lady Gaga appeared on the “Lisa Goes Gaga” episode of The Simpsons. Later, some cast members reflected on their experience meeting Mother Monster. Here’s what the voice of Lisa Simpson said about working with the “gracious, kind, humble, and beautiful” Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga appeared in the ‘Lisa Goes Gaga’ episode of ‘The Simpsons’

The Simpsons is historic for several reasons. It’s the long-running animated television show that eventually found a home on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+. It was adapted into a full-length film, The Simpsons Movie. It also held celebrity cameos, including one from the “Born This Way” singer Lady Gaga.

The Simpsons released “Lisa Goes Gaga” in 2012 — the season 23 finale where Lisa devised a new plan to become popular. According to IMDb, Lady Gaga appeared to give this character advice and help with her self-esteem.

Lady Gaga was ‘gracious, kind, humble, and beautiful’ according to ‘The Simpsons’ cast member Yeardley Smith

Lady Gaga met The Simpsons cast and crew members while recording “Lisa Goes Gaga.” That includes Yeardley Smith, who voices Lisa Simpson.

“It was pretty amazing to meet Lady Gaga,” Smith said while talking with Allison Interviews. “That was pretty extraordinary. I did record with her. She came to the studio and I got to stand next to her. She was so game and so willing.”

The recording process includes plenty of repetition, even for regular cast members.

“We do every scene four times, and then if the writer and producer still doesn’t have exactly what they want, we will pick up lines individually to complete that scene before moving on,” she continued. “It can feel tedious if that’s not your process.”

“If you’re Lady Gaga and your schedule is packed from noon to night for the next three years, we’re probably not going to get you to come back, so we really need those four different takes” Smith added. “She was so gracious, kind, humble, and beautiful. I just so enjoyed that.”

Lady Gaga wasn’t the only artist who appeared in the historic cartoon. “Bury a Friend” singer Billie Eilish appeared as herself in the “When Billie Met Lisa” short episode of The Simpsons.

Lady Gaga acted for other film and television projects

Even before she wanted to be a singer, Lady Gaga was studying acting in New York City. She put those skills to use with her appearance in American Horror Story: Hotel. After portraying the Countess, the actor returned for Roanoke.

In 2018, Gaga appeared in the feature film A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper. She earned the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Actress thanks to this film. Lady Gaga also earned an Academy Award for the music she wrote for the production.

Recently, Lady Gaga appeared in House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver and Al Pacino. She portrayed one of the main characters of the crime drama, Patrizia Reggiani, even practicing her Italian accent offscreen.

