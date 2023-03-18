‘Yellowjackets’ Season 1 Recap: Plot Twists To Remember Ahead of Season 2

Yellowjackets Season 1 follows a high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the middle of the woods. The story jumps back and forth between 1996 — the year of the crash — and the present day as the surviving women work through the traumatic things they had to do to stay alive in the wilderness. Before Yellowjackets returns with season 2, here are the plot twists to remember from season 1 of the Showtime series.

Ella Purnell as Teen Jackie | Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 1 ending explained

The first season of Yellowjackets concludes after Adam (Peter Gadiot) is killed by Shauna (Melanie Lynskey). Misty (Christina Ricci), Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and Natalie (Juliette Lewis) help her cover the murder.

While attending their 25th high school reunion, the surviving Yellowjackets soccer players witness a slideshow of Jackie (Ella Purnell), who died in the woods all those years ago. In a flashback, we learn how Jackie died — after getting into a fight with the other girls, Jackie slept outside and froze.

Another significant part of the Yellowjackets Season 1 finale is present-day Natalie’s attempt to die by suicide before getting kidnapped by cult members. In the process, she gets a voicemail from Suzie (Colleen Wheeler) claiming Lottie (Courtney Eaton) emptied Travis’ (Kevin Alves) — another survivor — bank account and likely had something to do with his ritualistic murder.

Finally, the Yellowjackets Season 1 finale reveals Taissa’s sacrificial altar, a practice she picked up in the wilderness and something that might have helped her win the election in the present day. In the final moments of the Yellowjackets finale, a flashback shows Lottie taking the heart of a bear and using it in a ritualistic ceremony with Van (Liv Hewson) and Misty (Samantha Hanratty). The trio prays to “the darkness [to] set us free.”

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 1 plot reveals Lottie and Misty are a lot more dangerous than they seem

At first, teenage Lottie (Courtney Eaton) and Misty seem unsuspecting. But throughout the first season, Lottie quickly becomes the antagonist. Her psychic abilities seem harmless at first, but after the psychedelic experience the Yellowjackets had during their “Doomcoming,” Lottie’s powers seem much more threatening.

Then there’s Misty whose unhinged nature is different from Lottie’s but showcased all the same in the first season of Yellowjackets. She keeps journalist private detective Jessica (Rekha Sharma) Misery-style in her basement for most of season 1. In the end, Misty lets Jessica go, but not without her fentanyl-laced cigarettes that cause Jessica to pass out and crash her car.

Is Taissa sleepwalking or is she conscious of her evildoing in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 1 plot?

Throughout the first season, Taissa experiences sleepwalking episodes. In the finale, we learn she killed the family dog and dismantled one of her son’s dolls to create a sacrificial altar. Whether this was done during one of her sleepwalking bouts or she knowingly made these sacrifices to win the election is unclear but will likely come up in season 2.

Jackie’s death vision hints at the cabin’s supernatural powers

The dream-like sequence in the Yellowjackets finale shows Shauna (Sophie Nelisse) apologizing to Jackie, who returns to the cabin from the cold. But things take a turn when Jackie notices the deceased Laura Lee’s (Jane Widdop) appearance and the sinister male figure in the background of the cabin. Did Jackie die and get entangled in the supernatural presence the cabin seems to possess?

William Vaugan as Hunter | Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

When will ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 come out?

In January 2023, Showtime released the trailer for Yellowjackets Season 2. The second season’s first episode will premiere on Mar. 24, 2023 for Showtime subscribers to stream and watch on-demand.

The Yellowjackets Season 2 premiere will be accessible to all on Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023. The rest of season 2 will air on Sundays.