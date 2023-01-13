The ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer Dropped Along With Our Jaws

Get your sacrifices ready because the Showtime series Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer is here! The official Yellowjackets social media accounts posted a mysterious countdown on Jan. 12 but didn’t explain exactly what it was counting down. However, fans quickly surmised that a trailer awaited them on the oh-so-perfect Friday the 13th. Here’s everything you need to know about the Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer.

Christina Ricci as Misty and Elijah Wood as Walter in a show from the ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 trailer | Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.

Lottie Matthews returns in ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2

The first season of Yellowjackets left us with a mountain of questions. We learned that Lottie apparently now runs a cult in the present day. (A throwback to her time in the woods, obviously.) In the season 1 finale, a group of people connected to the cult abducts Natalie (Juliette Lewis) from her hotel room, and the Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer implies they take her directly to Lottie. We see the adult version of Lottie seemingly hypnotizing Natalie to get her to remember her time while stranded. Natalie says she remembers “darkness” before saying, “We brought it back with us.”

Yellowjackets never came out and confirmed we were dealing with a supernatural aspect in the show. Lottie’s visions could’ve gone one way or another – supernatural or mental illness. However, the Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer seems to go full-throttle into the world of the unknown with the mention of “the darkness.” But, it’s also important to keep in mind that blink-and-you-miss-it flash of Lottie receiving electroshock therapy. Did that happen before the plane crash or after she returned?

It looks like someone gets poisoned again

Throughout season 1, teenaged Misty (Samantha Hanratty) sneakily slipped different ingredients into drinks a couple of times, most notably on the night of Doomcoming. The Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer shows several flashes of scenes, including one with one of the girls on all fours foaming at the mouth. The shot flashes so quickly it’s hard to gauge the identity of the girl, but some Redditors believe it’s the actor, Mya Lowe. Lowe plays an unnamed Yellowjacket in the series, so hopefully, we learn more about her character in season 2. Regardless, Lowe’s character doesn’t seem to be faring well, and the foam leads many to think poison might be the cause.

The ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 trailer gives us a glimpse at Elijah Wood’s character

Misty (Christina Ricci) recruits at least one of her citizen detective friends to help with the mystery in the upcoming episodes. Elijah Wood joins the cast as Walter, and the trailer gives us our first glimpse of him interacting with Misty. From the looks of it, Walter is not at all prepared for the events in Misty’s life.

In one scene, the two sit in the car, and after a montage of shots flashes across the screen, Walter says, “Kidnapping, cults, death… your friendships are a little more complicated than most.”

Obviously, there’s much more to come regarding the story of the Wiskayok High School women’s soccer team, and fans can’t wait to find out what’s next. Yellowjackets Season 2 premieres on March 24, 2023.