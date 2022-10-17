‘Yellowstone’: Beth and Rip’s Love Story So Far

Yellowstone became the highest-rated drama on television in season 4. And we’re pretty sure the massive success of Taylor Sheridan’s western can be credited to the fact that fans can’t get enough of the romance between Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Their love story — not to mention their undeniable chemistry — has made them one of TV’s hottest couples. But, their story is also filled with tragedy. As we patiently wait for the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere, let’s take a look back at some of the highlights and lowlights of Beth and Rip’s love story so far.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly | Paramount

The interactions and banter — and, of course, that chemistry — between Beth and Rip made it evident from the beginning that these two had a rich history. In the season 1 episode titled “Kill the Messenger,” the two had their first “real” date. And fans got their first glimpse into Beth and Rip’s love story.

Instead of going to a music festival like Rip suggested, the duo sat in his truck and drank whiskey from the bottle while watching a pack of wolves eat a deer carcass in a field.

“I’ve done some morbid s**t on the first date, but this takes the cake, Rip,” Beth says with a laugh. As the date continued, it was obvious they’d been in a similar situation before. But as Beth tells Rip, “the statute of limitations on our first date ran out years ago.”

Rip then tells Beth that he’s gotten older, but she hasn’t aged at all. He says, “You might just cheat death yet.” Beth immediately took that comment as a challenge. She jumped out of the truck and started running toward the wolves.

Rip goes after her, and when he catches up to Beth he gets on to her for putting herself in harm’s way. It’s at this moment that Beth tells Rip in her own way that she loves him.

“It’s only the things I love that die, Rip, never me,” Beth says. “Come to think of it, I’m surprised you’re still standing.”

Beth is Rip’s first and only love

Rip came to the Dutton Ranch when he and Beth were young teens, and their love story began not long after. But when fans first meet the characters in Yellowstone Season 1, the duo has been apart from each other for years.

The part of their love story that’s been told in the first four seasons has been all about Beth and Rip falling in love all over again — while learning more about each other.

“As far as Rip’s concerned, that was his first and only love from when he was 15 years old,” Hauser told Deadline. “Time stopped for him and he realized how really special she was and what she could give to his life. But he has lost her a lot over time. I love what Taylor did. He made it a slow burn for us and it has taken four years now to investigate each other as people, and how their hearts beat. And it has been a pleasure to do that with Kelly.”

‘Yellowstone’ fans discovered Beth’s secret in season 3

In season 3 flashbacks, it was revealed that Rip got Beth pregnant when they were teenagers. However, she kept the pregnancy a secret from Rip and her father and instead turned to her brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) for help.

Jamie took Beth to the free clinic at the Broken Rock Reservation in order to keep the abortion a secret. But, the clinic required sterilization after terminating the pregnancy — which Jamie agreed to without Beth’s consent.

The only thing that Rip knows is that Beth can’t have children. He doesn’t know the reason why, he definitely doesn’t know Jamie is to blame, and he doesn’t know that Beth was once pregnant with his child.

Rip doesn’t need to be a dad because Beth is all he needs

In one of the most tender moments between Rip and Beth in the entire series, she called him “baby” for the first time. He loved it so much that he asked her to repeat herself. Then, he asked her what she would like to be called.

In response, Beth told Rip that she wanted him to call her “wife.” Then, she immediately got embarrassed, told him she “takes it back,” and ran off. Later, Beth explained herself.

“You know why I always run away? Because there’s only so much that I can give you, Rip. I can’t have children. You need to know that. Being with me is the end of you,” Beth said. His response was that he doesn’t want kids “running around the ranch.” Rip tells Beth, “you’re all I need.”

It’s that dynamic between Rip and Beth — and the way he handles her — that makes their relationship “so special,” according to Hauser.

“Rip and Beth have known each other since he was an orphan child at the age of 12. Every person has that soulmate, that person who’s kind of the yin to their yang,” Hauser told Cigar & Spirits.

“The way I’ve tried to portray Rip with her is he’s not interested in butting heads. He has a way of breaking down her seriousness or anger or emotion with either kindness or love. Those are the things that make them special.”

Rip and Beth get married in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 finale

Beth and Rip’s engagement came in season 3. But as John Dutton (Kevin Costner) told Beth, she was the one who would have to do the asking. While sitting on the porch steps of the home they share, Beth popped the question, and Rip said yes. And it didn’t take too long for the couple to make things official.

Yellowstone Season 4 ended with Rip and Beth’s surprise wedding that featured her kidnapping a priest and wearing a revealing gold chainmail dress.

In addition to tying the knot, the couple has also welcomed a young teen named Carter (Finn Little) into their home. He has a troubled past just like Rip and was given his own “second chance” by Beth. The new family of three is now living with John in the main log cabin on the ranch.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 with a special two-hour event on the Paramount Network.

