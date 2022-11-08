‘Yellowstone’ Brings on ‘1883’ Actor to Play Beth’s New Adversary in Season 5

The wait is almost over for Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone to return with season 5. It’s no secret that Sheridan likes to reuse his favorite actors in the shows that he creates. In Yellowstone season 5, a new villain arrives in Montana, and the actor who plays her also had a role in 1883.

Dawn Olivieri | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dawn Olivieri plays Sarah Atwood in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Actor Dawn Olivieri returns to the Taylor Sheridan universe for Yellowstone Season 5. Market Equities and its CEO, Caroline Warner, have been a problem for the Dutton family and the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock. In season 5, Olivieri portrays Sarah Atwood, the counselor for Market Equities.

“The main goal is to get their project back in line,” Olivieri said in featurette. Beth may have finally met someone who can go head-to-head with her in season 5. “Sarah will be an adversary for Beth in a way that she’s never experienced,” Kelly Reilly added. “That’s gonna be like two Goliaths. When she sees her opportunity, she’ll take it.”

Olivieri also had a role in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’

1883 fans may recognize the name, Dawn Olivieri. The actor portrayed Claire Dutton in the prequel series. Claire was John’s sister who began the journey North with the Dutton family. However, Olivieri only appeared in two episodes of 1883.

In the second episode, the Duttons and their group encounter trouble when a handful of men stop by their camp. Claire orders the men to leave and throws rocks in their direction. The men later return and attack, killing Claire’s daughter Mary Abel. Afterward, Claire chose not to continue the journey. She shot herself in the head.

Olivieri is known for a slew of other roles. She appeared in Showtime’s House of Lies for 41 episodes, acted in the third season of HBO’s True Blood, and portrayed a reporter and Damon Salvatore’s girlfriend in The Vampire Diaries. Olivieri also appeared in the October 2009 issue of Maxim.

Market Equities has a complicated history with Beth Dutton

Market Equities first appeared in Yellowstone Season 3. The firm plots to buy out several landowners in Montana, including the Duttons and the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock, to build an airport. Roarke Morris represents the company in Montana in season 3, but Rip ends him with a rattlesnake.

Market Equities also bought the company Beth worked for, Schwartz & Meyer. When Market Equities took ownership, Bob Shwartz didn’t do anything to stop them from firing Beth. However, in season 4, CEO Carline Warner arrives and offers Beth a job, which she uses to get revenge on Bob.

Beth also plots to take down Market Equities, but her job isn’t done yet. Though the company was dealt a blow, Caroline is bringing in the big guns in the form of Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone Season 5.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network.

