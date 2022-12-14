‘Yellowstone’ Cast Worked 14 Hour Days to Film the Spring Gathering

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 featured some of the most breathtaking shots in the series. John Dutton, his family, and his employees hit the trail for an idyllic day of cattle branding and sleeping under the stars. Though the scenes look beautiful and effortless, the cast and crew put in long days of hard work to make them happen.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 spoilers ahead.]

Denim Richards as Colby in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Viewers enjoyed watching the cowboys work at the spring gathering

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6 mostly took a break from the show’s drama to focus on a day of cowboying in the wilderness. John, his family, and his employees head out to brand cattle for the spring gathering. Even Beth is impressed by the beauty of the land.

Although some viewers felt the episode didn’t move the story along much, others were more than happy to watch a day in the life of a cowboy. “I don’t know why but I find cowboy s*** episodes so soothing, and they end up making me feel so in awe of what we have,” one Reddit user wrote.

“I don’t really care if the plot was moved along. I was entertained, that’s what I care about. I actually love the episodes that are a little light-hearted. It’s a nice break from the heaviness of the show,” another fan said.

"To be a part of something this big, you can't fathom it." The Duttons have an almost-perfect day branding cattle, but shooting those scenes was no small undertaking. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Mw4CfEjz1u — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) December 12, 2022

The ‘Yellowstone’ cast worked long hours for the season 5 episode 6 spring gathering

In one scene, Beth remarks to Rip, “don’t ever call this work.” Though the cast of Yellowstone may have made these scenes seem effortless, they required a lot of work. “As far as the spring gathering, those are big days, difficult days,” Rip actor Cole Hauser said in a behind-the-scenes video. “We’re really pushing cows. There’s no bulls*** when it comes to it.”

Hauser added that “every actor is out there for 14 hours” when big scenes like this are required. Director Stephen Kay also noted that the actors have to know how to ride and look competent on a horse. “If you’re in this cast, we’re not putting you on a hobby horse,” Kay stated.

“Taylor [Sheridan] likes to shine a light on that Western lifestyle. That’s always been my favorite part of doing the show,” Kayce actor Luke Grimes added. “They’re usually pretty hot days and long days, but they’re really fun,” he continued. “The more you can do, the more authentic it’s gonna feel, and the more the audience is gonna love it.”

The cast of ‘Yellowstone’ attend cowboy camp prior to filming

Long-time fans of Yellowstone might already know that many of the actors in the series attend Taylor Sheridan’s “cowboy camp” prior to filming. “I don’t rehearse with my actors,” said Sheridan in a video special by Paramount. “There’s no way to inform them what this way of life is, you just have to do it. I just take them out and put them to work.”

“The purpose of cowboy camp is to get actors comfortable enough on the horses that they weren’t nervous when they were riding,” he continued. Sheridan also explained that teaching the actors about working as a cowboy and how to ride helps to make the scenes in Yellowstone and his other shows look real.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.