‘Yellowstone’: Colby and Teeter Complete Relationship Timeline

Colby and Teeter are a couple that Yellowstone fans have come to love. When Teeter first arrived at the bunkhouse, Colby tried to keep his distance. A shocking turn of events pushed the couple together, and they are still going strong in season 5.

Jennifer Landon as Teeter in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Teeter arrives at the bunkhouse and flirts with Colby

Rip hires Teeter to work as a wrangler on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in season 3. John previously warned Rip that if he was going to hire a woman, she had better be mean or ugly. Teeter is neither of these, but she fits into the bunkhouse perfectly.

“Teeter is a fantastic character in the sense that she’s a badass, and I hire her based on that,” Cole Hauser, who plays Rip, said in a Paramount Network video. Teeter immediately takes interest in Colby, and she makes it known to the entire bunkhouse.

“She thinks he’s the most attractive guy she’s ever seen,” Teeter actor Jen Landon told Paramount Network. “Also, Teeter gets off on the chase, and he has all sorts of rules that she thinks would be pretty fun to chip away at.”

Colby and Teeter share a traumatic experience in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4

As time goes on, Colby warms up to Teeter slowly. “Colby does fight against it, and then at a certain point you’re like, “Ok, clearly everybody in this bunkhouse is going to make sure that it’s her and I doing all these activities together,” Colby actor Denim Richards said. “I might as well try to know a little bit about her.”

While repairing a fence with Colby, Teeter decides to go skinny dipping. Colby is about to join her when Wade Morrow and his men show up and attack the pair. Colby pulls Teeter out of the river and treats a large gash on her forehead. The pair finally kiss in the midst of this horrific moment.

“I think having something to fight for was also a way that Teeter and I were able to get closer together,” Richards explained. “Obviously, we have this major traumatic event happen, and you start to see that the feelings and the camaraderie come together.”

Teeter and Colby are dating in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

After Colby and Teeter are attacked, they join the rest of the bunkhouse in taking revenge. Then the whole group receives the Yellowstone brand. “I would imagine that at that point, it’s like, ‘Of course, I want to be a part of this thing.,'” Richards said.

“You can pick your family, and at that moment, you really are like, ‘Oh wow, they picked me to be a part of this thing, and so whatever they need me to do, let’s just do it, and no more questions asked.”

After this incident, Colby and Teeter appear to be a solid couple. In Yellowstone Season 5, they dance together at John Dutton’s party after he is sworn in as governor. Stay tuned to find out what’s next for Colby and Teeter.

New episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 air Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.

