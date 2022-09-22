‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Proclaims There Is ‘No Rest For the Wicked’ From the Set of Season 5

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is still hard at work filming season 5 with the rest of the cast and crew. They’ve been on location in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley since the spring to film the supersized season, which will feature 14 episodes. And Hauser has been keeping his fans up-to-date with Instagram posts from the Yellowstone set. According to the 47-year-old actor, with the season premiere just a few short weeks away, there’s no time for days off.

Cole Hauser | Paramount

‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Montana is ‘a slice of Heaven’

Since he arrived on set for season 5, Hauser has been sharing snaps on Instagram from Yellowstone’s idyllic Montana filming location. During the summer, he shared beautiful shots of the landscape in Big Sky Country filled with prized cattle from the Dutton Ranch.

“Pushin’ cows in the Big Hole… just a slice of heaven. @yellowstone YS5. No WiFi out here, but I promise you will find a better connection,” Hauser wrote in the caption of one post.

In another post, Hauser was on horseback enjoying the “peace and serenity in the mountains of Montana.”

Cole Hauser promises there is ‘no rest for the wicked’ from the set of season 5

In his latest Instagram post, Hauser shared a black-and-white pic with his 1.2 million followers that featured the actor in character as Rip Wheeler on horseback. In the caption, he made it clear that they don’t always get weekends off when filming Yellowstone Season 5.

“Weekend workin… no rest for the wicked! @yellowstone S5,” Hauser wrote.

This post came just after the Paramount Network dropped the first Yellowstone season 5 teaser. The 15-second clip featured Kevin Costner as John Dutton in the voiceover, saying “We’ll show the world who we are, and what we do.” Then, the tagline appears — “All will be revealed.”

What do we know about ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

The cast hasn’t spilled any secrets about Yellowstone Season 5. But Costner did tell Extra that John’s story is still focused on holding on to his land.

“People who think that one man has too much, there’s people that know what they would do with the land,” he said. “The whole thing of all these people attacking this guy and he’s trying to hold on to it, and I can relate to that.”

Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) has also hinted that John Dutton could be Montana’s next governor. Per Express, Reilly said that “things have moved forward with John Dutton’s position in Montana.”

“I can’t tell you what. But you might be able to put that together,” Reilly said.

The Brit also noted that Beth’s adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) is “back in the fold because he’s now owned a bit by Beth.”

“So he has to do what he’s told, and he’s a fabulous, brilliant lawyer, so there’s a lot of benefits having him back, fighting on our side. So there’s an interesting dynamic between them, back together in the family business,” Reilly concluded.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Sunday, November 13 with a special two-hour event on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: Cole Hauser Just Welcomed a Very Special Guest to the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5