‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Rooting for John Dutton to Ditch Summer and Get Back With Lynelle

In Yellowstone Season 5, John Dutton finds himself in the middle of a love triangle. The Dutton family patriarch has been involved in a casual relationship with Lynelle Perry throughout the series. Last season, John met environmentalist Summer Higgins. In season 5, John used his power to commute Summer’s prison sentence, but many fans are hoping he will ditch her and go back to Lynelle.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

John Dutton is caught in a love triangle with Summer and Lynelle

At the start of Yellowstone, Lynelle Perry is the governor of Montana and a friend to John Dutton. The pair are romantically involved, but John and Lynelle’s relationship never becomes anything more than casual. Still, Lynelle is a powerful ally, endorsing John as the next governor of Montana when she moves on to the US Senate.

In season 4, John meets Summer Higgins, an environmentalist who gets arrested after throwing a rock at Kayce Dutton during a protest. John takes an interest in Summer and bails her out of prison. The pair begin sleeping together, much to Beth’s dismay.

Summer was again arrested while protesting at the future airport site in Montana, and this time she received a hefty prison sentence. When John became governor, he used his power to commute her sentence to house arrest. Now Summer is living under John’s roof and working as his environmental adviser.

‘Yellowstone’ fans would rather see John with Lynelle over Summer

Although everyone has their own opinions, it seems like the majority of Yellowstone fans would rather see John with Lynelle. “John and Summer have zero romantic chemistry together beyond Costner’s natural charisma,” one Reddit user wrote. “Conversely, John and Lynelle are brimming with it.”

“John and Lynelle are WAY better and enjoyable to watch as a couple and make way more sense,” another fan agreed. So far, Summer hasn’t done much in terms of her new job advising John. Perhaps in the future, Yellowstone will shift her role from love interest to a valuable asset to John’s career as governor.

“John basically got Summer out on house arrest so she could help him understand the PETA-types, environmentalists and tree-huggers, etc,” a fan said. “We haven’t seen her doing much of that…yet. Maybe she will once she understands John and legacy ranching more.”

Lynelle learns about Summer in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 6

In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 6, both she and Lynelle attended the spring gathering on John’s land. Lynelle takes note of Summer, and she quickly senses what’s going on between the two of them. However, she also tells John that she has been seeing someone herself.

At the spring gathering, John asks Summer to dance, but she declines. He then convinces Lynelle to dance with him. “I wish there were two of you, John,” she tells him. “‘Cause I would actually marry the one that’s less charming and more sensible.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.