‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get to See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ Sooner Rather Than Later — Every Way to Watch and Stream

Yellowstone fans knew that the latest prequel 1923 would be premiering in December. The Paramount Network revealed earlier this year that the western starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren would be released before the end of the year. Now, we officially have a date. Here’s every way to watch and stream the new Yellowstone prequel, 1923.

What is the new ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ about?

Originally titled 1932, Taylor Sheridan’s latest Yellowstone spinoff 1923 indicates the year the story takes place — in the Prohibition era following World War I. The Dutton family has settled in Montana, and it’s 40 years after the events of the first prequel, 1883. But still about 35 years before the birth of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from Yellowstone.

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and Prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade,” the series description reads.

The 1923 cast is led by Ford who plays Jacob Dutton — the patriarch of the Yellowstone Ranch, and the brother of James Dutton (1883’s Tim McGraw). Jacob is the husband of Cara Dutton, played by Mirren.

Fans will get to see ‘1923’ sooner rather than later — every way to watch and stream

1923 will be a Paramount+ exclusive series, and it will premiere on Sunday, December 18. The only place to see the prequel will be on that streamer. What’s more, according to Deadline, Sheridan has decided that one season won’t be enough to tell the story of this Dutton generation. Instead, he needs two seasons with eight episodes each.

Currently, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios are in negotiations with the cast for them to return for a second season. It was also revealed that Sheridan is considering two more Yellowstone prequels to cover Dutton generations in the 1940s and the 1960s.

Who will star in the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’?

Ford and Mirren will lead a large ensemble cast that will introduce Yellowstone fans to a lot more Duttons, plus their friends and enemies.

Jacob’s right-hand man is his oldest nephew John Dutton Sr., played by James Badge Dale, who is married to his dutiful wife Emma, Marley Shelton. Their son Jack — who is also Jacob’s great-nephew — will be played by Darren Mann. He’s described as “a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.” Brandon Sklenar will play Spencer Dutton, Jacob’s nephew and John Sr.’s brother.

According to Deadline, Jerome Flynn — who played Tyrion Lannister’s bodyguard and swellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater in Game of Thrones — will star as Banner Creighton, “a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.”

Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. Sebastian Roché has also been announced as part of the 1923 cast, but his character’s details have not been revealed.

Two-time Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle — best known for playing Elizabeth Bennett alongside Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy in 1995’s Pride & Prejudice — will be playing Sister Mary O’Connor. She’s an Irish nun who teaches at the School for American Indians in Montana.

Former James Bond Timothy Dalton will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful and wealthy man who is used to getting what he wants.

Yellowstone prequel 1923 premieres Sunday, December 18 exclusively on Paramount+.

