‘Yellowstone’: Jefferson White Is ‘Nervous’ for Jimmy in Season 5

Jefferson White is officially returning as Jimmy for Yellowstone Season 5. When fans last saw Jimmy, he made a big decision about his future. It seems like Jimmy’s life is finally headed in the right direction, and the Four Sixes Ranch made a solid cowboy out of him. However, White hinted that there’s trouble ahead for Jimmy.

Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

What happened to Jimmy in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4?

After Jimmy broke his promise to John Dutton and got injured trying to rodeo again, he was left without many choices. His last option was to head to the Four Sixes Ranch and become a proper cowboy. Jimmy decided to hit the road, which ended his relationship with his girlfriend, Mia.

In Texas, Jimmy managed to become a bonafide cowboy. He also began a romantic relationship with vet tech Emily and the pair got engaged. Jimmy returned to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the season 4 finale. His ex Mia punched him in the face, and Emily decked her in return.

Mia expects Jimmy to choose between her and Emily and John informs Jimmy that he doesn’t owe him anything and is free to make his own choices. Jimmy decides to stay with Emily and return to Texas with her.

Jefferson White is ‘nervous’ for Jimmy in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

For once in Yellowstone, Jimmy chooses his own path. “I think at the end of season four, for the first time in his life, he got to make a decision,” Jefferson White said while speaking to Den of Geek.

“John Dutton presented him with a decision which is a very rare thing in his life. Season 5, we find him living a life that he chose, you know, maybe for the first time, which I think is a real, really incredible gift.”

However, if Jimmy’s choices don’t pan out, he’ll have no one to blame but himself and no one to bail him out. “It’s interesting because there’s accountability that comes with that [decision], right? If you make the decision yourself, you’re responsible for the consequences of your decisions,” White continued.

“I think Jimmy has been a follower his entire life. He’s been a sort of a good soldier his entire life, and now for the first time, he’s made some decisions about what he wants, and he’s going to have to live with the consequences of that.” The actor added, “We’ll find out together how well his choices pan out. I’m nervous for him. I’m always nervous for him.”.

A spinoff series about the Four Sixes Ranch is in the works

By now, Yellowstone fans may have heard that a spinoff series titled 6666 is also in the works. The series will, of course, focus on the Four Sixes, though it’s unclear if Jefferson White’s Jimmy will appear in the new show.

According to Parade, the press release for 6666 reads, “Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing.”

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley Says Jamie Is ‘Full of Rage’ in Season 5