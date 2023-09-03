As ‘Yellowstone’ concludes the Dutton family story with the second half of season 5, let’s take a look back at the evolution of Kayce Dutton.

As John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) son, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) plays an important part in Yellowstone. Over the past five seasons, Kayce has undergone significant development, marked by his complicated relationship with his father and numerous life-threatening encounters.

As Yellowstone gears up for its final episodes in season 5, Kayce’s fate remains uncertain. Here’s a deeper into Kayce Dutton’s journey thus far, exploring the pivotal moments and compelling narrative that have shaped his character throughout the series.

Kayce Dutton’s early storyline on ‘Yellowstone’

Kayce Dutton’s journey in Yellowstone is marked by a complex relationship with his father, John, and various personal challenges. Estranged at the start of the series, their rift was deepened when Kayce impregnated his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille).

Forced to take the brand, Kayce moved to the Broken Rock Reservation and became entangled in conflicts involving the Duttons’ cattle. Tragic events soon unfolded, with Kayce killing his brother-in-law, Robert (Jeremiah Bitsui), in self-defense.

In Season 2, Kayce, Monica, and their son Tate (Brecken Merrill) sought refuge on the Yellowstone Ranch, despite their strained dynamics with John. But considering the dangers, Monica decided to keep her son away from Kayce and accepted a job at Montana State University.

Eventually, Kayce reunited with his family and everyone returned to the ranch. He assumed a leadership role under his father and eventually found common ground with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

This is where Kayce’s story left off heading into the final season of ‘Yellowstone’

Kayce faced some of his most harrowing challenges in season 3 of Yellowstone. After Governor Perry convinced him to be the commissioner of the Livestock Association, he was forced to split his time between the office and the ranch.

But things really took a dramatic turn when gunmen broke into his office in an attempted murder. We didn’t find out until season 4 that Kayce survived the ordeal.

In season 4, the Dutton family encountered enemies from various fronts, including developers and vengeful individuals. In the season finale, Kayce participated in a Lakota ceremony called Hanbleceya.

During the ceremony, Kayce experienced visions of an owl, a betrayal involving his late brother, Avery, and a wolf-like woman. These visions indicate a crucial decision he must make about his future.

The meaning of Kayce’s visions remains uncertain for the conclusion of season 5.

Luke Grimes talks about the evolution of Kayce Dutton

There’s no doubt that Kayce has undergone a lot of changes over the last five seasons of Yellowstone. And nobody knows this better than the man who plays him.

In an interview with Awards Daily, Grimes opened up about how much Kayce has changed over the years. For Grimes, Kayce’s story hinges on his relationship with Monica.

“For Kayce, more specifically, he’s obviously married the enemy in a weird way. Almost a Romeo and Juliet type story of these people who were kind of twin souls who feel like they need to be together, but everything around them would suggest that they shouldn’t,” Grimes shared. “That’s sort of what constitutes his whole arc in this series.”

Grimes added that Kayce often finds himself caught between difficult choices, torn between his personal family and his responsibilities on the ranch. His decisions are never straightforward, leaving him in a constant state of division.

While Kayce doesn’t fit the traditional hero archetype, Grimes believes he embodies more of an anti-hero role in the show. However, as the series reaches its conclusion, Grimes teased that there may be hope on the horizon for Kayce.

This, of course, depends on how Kayce’s visions turn out. Given how much he’s been through, we can only hope that things get better from here.