‘Yellowstone’: Kelly Reilly Thinks Jamie Blames Beth for Their Mother’s Death

Beth and Jamie Dutton have always had a complicated relationship in Yellowstone. Beth has hated Jamie ever since he allowed her to be sterilized as a teenager. However, Kelly Reilly believes Jamie may be holding on to some resentment for his sister as well regarding their mother’s death.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

Wes Bentley as Jamie in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Jamie betrayed Beth when they were teenagers

Beth and Jamie have one of the most complicated relationships in Yellowstone. As the series went on, it quickly became clear that their animosity toward each other stemmed from more than sibling rivalry. Season 3 revealed that a teenage Beth went to Jamie for help when she needed an abortion.

Jamie took Beth to a clinic on a Native American reservation. Although he learned that sterilization was a requirement for the procedure, he kept this news from Beth. “Psychologically, Beth’s point of view is that it’s unforgivable,” Kelly Reilly said while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

“And the fact that it was her brother who made this decision — whether he made it out of ignorance, youth, stupidity, or something darker, we don’t know yet — but Beth considers that to be a huge betrayal, and she’s not someone who has come to peace with that.”

Kelly Reilly thinks Jamie blames Beth for their mother’s death

Early in the series, Yellowstone revealed how John Dutton’s wife Evelyn died. While riding horses with young Beth and Kayce, Beth’s nervousness spooked the horses. Evelyn’s horse fell on top of her, and she died before anyone could come for help.

In her dying moments, Evelyn blames Beth for the incident, and Beth has blamed herself ever since. They aren’t the only ones who put that weight on Beth. “I actually think that Jamie blames Beth for the death of their mother — so does Beth, blame herself,” Reilly explained

“But more importantly, I would actually say [about their relationship], is that Beth believes that Jamie is the biggest potential threat to her father. He’s already shown it several times. And if there’s anything that is worth killing Jamie for, or getting rid of him for, it’s if he threatens — or re-threatens — her father and the ranch.”

Here’s why some fans believe Evelyn was so hard on Beth

Flashbacks throughout Yellowstone show that Beth had a complicated relationship with her mother. Some fans, and even Beth herself, have speculated that Evelyn didn’t love her only daughter. Her final words to Beth seem unnecessarily cruel, but some fans have other explanations.

“Beth’s mom wanted to toughen her up. So she could succeed in a man’s world,” one Reddit user wrote. “I think her mom loved her but wanted to make her strong in the town of ranchers and men. It obviously wasn’t the warmest or cuddliest of moms but I think she was taking care of Beth the best she knew how, maybe how she was raised?” another fan pondered.

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Brings on ‘1883’ Actor to Play Beth’s New Adversary in Season 5