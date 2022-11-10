‘Yellowstone’: Lainey Wilson Teases Fans Will Be ‘Shocked’ by Who Her Character Kisses in Season 5

Lainey Wilson is the newest addition to the Yellowstone universe. The country music singer will join the cast of season 5, portraying a musician named Abby. There aren’t a lot of details about Wilson’s character so far, but the singer teased that she will have a surprising kiss in the new season.

Lainey Wilson | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Lainey Wilson plays a singer named Abby in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Lainey Wilson is the second country music singer to join the cast of Yellowstone. Ryan Bingham, who plays the guitar strumming ex-con Walker, is also a real-life musician. Bingham’s music spans multiple genres, and he has released six studio albums.

Wilson began performing at an early age and released her first album in 2014. Although she quickly found success in her music career, she couldn’t be more excited to join the cast of Yellowstone.

“I’m gonna be a guest star on season 5 of Yellowstone. November 13 is when that first episode airs, so you’re gonna see me on there. I’m getting to play a musician named Abby, and I’m pretty much getting to be myself,” Wilson told Fox News Digital.

Own a little piece of the Yellowstone. Catch up on previous seasons and pre-order season 5 on Amazon Prime Video: https://t.co/qBZHuSUFsP #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/l0xZaQoVUu — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 5, 2022

“I’m getting to wear my bell bottoms. I’m getting to sing my songs,” she added. “Taylor Sheridan called me back in February, and he said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I said, ‘That means I get to share my music. You’re dang right, let’s do it.'”

Wilson teases Abby’s shocking kiss in season 5

Although we know Lainey Wilson will portray a musician in Yellowstone Season 5, there aren’t many more details about her character. However, Wilson did tease that Abby will have a surprising love interest in the new season.

“I haven’t seen it yet. I’m gonna be just as shocked as y’all. Especially when it gets a little further into the season, you start to see me kissin’ on somebody, you’re gonna be real shocked,” Wilson said while speaking with Audacy’s Rob + Holly.

It’s anyone’s guess who Wilson will share this shocking smooch with, but one thing we can know for sure is that it won’t be Kevin Costner’s character John Dutton. “I didn’t get a chance to meet Kevin,” Wilson explained to Fox News Digital.

It doesn't get more perfect than @laineywilson playing songs by the fire ? ❤️



Watch her entire #CMTCampfireSessions episode here: https://t.co/0cTSUc7Qo4 pic.twitter.com/59sWMO61rW — CMT (@CMT) November 7, 2022

“We were actually in some of the same scenes, but they kind of put him in and pulled him out ’cause he’s a busy man. He’s in the entire show, so they’ve got so many scenes they gotta get with him.”

The cast of ‘Yellowstone’ welcomed Lainey Wilson

Although Lainey Wilson didn’t get to meet Kevin Costner, she did enjoy the company of many other Yellowstone cast members. “I became good friends with ‘Beth,’ Kelly Reilly. She’s a spitfire, but she’s also one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met,” Wilson told Fox News Digital. The musician added that the cast “welcomed [her] with open arms” as she tackled her new role in season 5.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network.

RELATED:’‘Yellowston”: What Happened to John Dutton’s Wife?