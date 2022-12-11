‘Yellowstone’: Piper Perabo’s Husband Frequently Collaborates With Taylor Sheridan

Piper Perabo joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone in Season 4. Perabo’s character Summer Higgins is an animal rights activist who becomes unlikely an unlikely ally with John Dutton. Perabo returned for season 5, and her character has taken an interesting turn. Fans might not know that Perabo’s husband, Stephen Kay is a friend and frequent collaborator with Taylor Sheridan.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers ahead.]

Piper Perabo and Stephen Kay | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Piper Perabo plays Summer Higgins in ‘Yellowstone’

In season 4 of Yellowstone, Piper Perabo joined the cast as Summer Higgins. Summer arrived with a bang, appearing at a protest where she threw a rock at Kayce Dutton. Surprisingly, John Dutton bailed her out of jail, and the pair formed an unlikely friendship.

“Summer is a very different kind of character than others that have come into the Yellowstone world,” Perabo said in an interview with Decider. “She is open and wants to understand the whole picture. She doesn’t need to have it her way. I think fans are going to be excited about the way that Summer’s journey opens up.”

Unfortunately for Summer, she ran into trouble with the law yet again and, this time, faced a hefty prison sentence. John wasn’t able to do much to save her, that is, until season 5. Using his new power as governor, he commuted Summer’s sentence. Now she is staying in John’s home under house arrest, and Beth is less than pleased with the new arrangement.

Piper Perabo’s husband, Stephen Kay, frequently collaborates with Taylor Sheridan

Piper Perabo is married to Stephen Kay, an actor, director, and writer who has worked on set with Taylor Sheridan quite a few times before. The pair officially tied the knot in 2014. Perabo is a stepmother to Kay’s daughter from a previous relationship.

“My husband, Stephen Kay, and Taylor Sheridan knew each other long before I ever entered the picture. They met years ago on Sons of Anarchy and really love working together, so eventually, they became friends,” Perabo told Decider.

Taylor Sheridan portrayed Deputy Chief David Hale in several seasons of Sons of Anarchy until his character was killed off in the season 3 premiere. Kay was a director of the same series. In 2021, Sheridan co-created a new series titled Mayor of Kingstown. The show follows the powerful McLucsky family of Kingstown, Michigan. Stephen Kay worked as a director for Mayor of Kingstown as well.

Kay and Sheridan’s friendship led to the creation of Summer Higgins

Kay and Sheridan’s friendship and professional relationship ended up leading to the creation of Summer Higgins in Yellowstone. “I had a dinner with Taylor, Stephen, and Taylor’s wife, Nic, recently after I had been arrested for participating in a protest in the real world,” Perabo revealed to Decider.

“Taylor asked me to tell him all about that experience. He loved my story and was really interested in civil disobedience and the notion of getting arrested for something you care about. I think that’s where the beginnings of Summer Higgins started.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

