‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’: How Are Kevin Costner and Helen Mirren’s Characters Related?

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is telling the story of another Dutton generation in his latest prequel 1923. And to do so, he’s bringing in more A-list talent to his ever-expanding TV universe. The new series stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. And, as the title indicates, it takes place after World War I during the prohibition era. Our question is, how is Helen Mirren’s character related to Kevin Costner’s John Dutton on Yellowstone?

‘1923’ is the second ‘Yellowstone’ prequel from Taylor Sheridan

The first Yellowstone prequel 1883 — starring Tim McGraw (James Dutton) and Faith Hill (Margaret Dutton) — told the story of the first Dutton generation to settle in Montana, and why they chose that location.

The story ended with the death of their daughter Elsa (Isabel May), which is the event that prompted them to settle the land that would eventually become the Dutton Ranch fans know in Yellowstone. Originally, Sheridan had planned a second season of 1883. But he ultimately decided to make that a limited series and continued the story with a second prequel, 1923.

Set 40 years after Elsa’s death, 1923 picks up with Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton — the brother of McGraw’s James — as the patriarch of the Dutton Ranch. He is married to Mirren’s Cara Dutton, the family matriarch.

There was some speculation that Ford and Mirren would be playing older versions of McGraw and Hill’s characters. But, fans will recall that James took a bullet and supposedly died in a flashback scene to 1893 during Yellowstone Season 4.

How are Kevin Costner and Helen Mirren’s characters related?

Of course, one of the biggest questions fans have heading into 1923 is how this new generation of Duttons is related to Costner’s John Dutton in Yellowstone. There are quite a few Johns — as well as a Jack or two — in the Dutton family tree, but we think we have it figured out. Here’s what we know.

Jacob’s right-hand man on the ranch is his oldest nephew John Dutton Sr. (James and Margaret’s son), played by James Badge Dale. Fans first met him in 1883 when he was just five years old and played by Audie Rick.

John Sr. is married to Emma (Marley Shelton), and they have a son named Jack (Darren Mann) — who is also Jacob and Cara’s great-nephew. If our math is correct, Costner’s John Dutton was not born until the 1950s. This means that his father — also named John, and played by Dabney Coleman in season 2 — will likely be Jack’s son.

So, this branch of the family tree would be:

1st generation: brothers James Dutton (McGraw) and Jacob Dutton (Ford), spouses Margaret Dutton (Hill) and Cara Dutton (Mirren)

2nd generation: James’ son John Dutton Sr. (Badge Dale)

3rd generation: John Sr.’s son Jack (Mann)

4th generation: Jack’s son John (played by Coleman as an older man)

5th generation: John Dutton (Costner)

If we’re right, that makes Mirren’s Cara Dutton the great-great-great aunt of Costner’s John Dutton.

Who else is in the cast of ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’?

The cast of Sheridan’s newest Yellowstone prequel also includes Brandon Sklenar. He plays Spencer Dutton, Jacob and Cara’s nephew and John Sr.’s brother.

According to Deadline, Jerome Flynn — who played Tyrion Lannister’s bodyguard and swellsword Ser Bronn of the Blackwater in Game of Thrones — will star as Banner Creighton, “a hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men.” Meanwhile, Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick will play Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.

Two-time Tony Award winner Jennifer Ehle — best known for playing Elizabeth Bennett alongside Colin Firth’s Mr. Darcy in 1995’s Pride & Prejudice — will be playing Sister Mary O’Connor. She’s an Irish nun who teaches at the School for American Indians in Montana.

Sebastian Roché has also been announced as part of the 1923 cast, but his character’s details have not been revealed.

Former James Bond Timothy Dalton is the most recent addition to the cast. He will play Donald Whitfield, a powerful and wealthy man who is used to getting what he wants.

1923 will premiere this December on Paramount+.

