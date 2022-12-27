‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Dawn Olivieri Says Sarah Atwood’s Plan for the Duttons Is a ‘Slow Burn’

Throughout Yellowstone Season 5, Sarah Atwood has been slowly sinking her claws into Jamie Dutton. Although Sarah is certainly a manipulative and powerful force, she hasn’t interacted with any of the Duttons besides Jamie in the last few episodes. However, Dawn Olivieri assures fans that she is coming for Beth and John soon.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

Dawn Olivieri | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Sarah Atwood sees Jamie as a weak link in the Dutton family

Dawn Olivieri plays Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone Season 5. Market Equities CEO Caroline Werner calls Sarah in after John is elected governor. In the previous season, Caroline swore to destroy the Duttons, and Sarah is her ace in the hole.

Sarah quickly identifies Jamie Dutton as a possible wink link within the family. After asking Jamie to dinner, the pair begin a sexual relationship. Meanwhile, Beth steals Sarah’s ID and learns that she is operating under a fake name.

Dawn Olivieri assures ‘Yellowstone’ fans that Sarah’s attack on the Duttons is coming

The last few episodes of Yellowstone have shown glimpses of Sarah meticulously plotting her attack. Rather than attacking the Duttons directly, Sarah is slowly sinking her hooks in Jamie. She even convinces Jamie that he should try to replace John as governor.

“By suggesting John’s impeachment, Sarah does a great job of tapping into what’s really going on inside [Jamie],” Wes Bentley said in a video from Paramount. “We haven’t seen it before in Jamie. We haven’t seen somebody who is actually going, ‘No, no, no. You can do this. Go crush him. I’ll get what I want, and you’ll get what you want, and we can be together,'” director Stephen Kay added.

Although Sarah is clearly plotting, Dawn Olivieri is aware that the last few episodes haven’t been particularly action-packed for her character.

“It’s a slow burn, is what I call it,” the actor told TVLine. “Every week, I’m like, ‘OK, Sarah, can you do the thing you came to do?’ I’m over here like, ‘Let’s get on with it!’ But we’re watching her place all of her pieces on the board.”

Beth and Sarah’s battle won’t be a physical fight

Meanwhile, Yellowstone has also teased the ultimate showdown between Beth and Sarah. Olivieri told TVLine this battle is coming “pretty soon.” In season 5, Beth exchanged blows with Summer Higgins, but her battle with Sarah will be one of the minds.

Their fight “will be more psychological, just because Sarah is that. She doesn’t need to fight,” Olivieri told TVLine. “An inability to communicate is what defines using your body to hit one another.”

“Sarah has [a different] arsenal of attack — and so does Beth, if she’s challenged to use it,” she goes on. “It’s just that she tends to cater to the animal [within her] more than she caters to the mind. That’s why Sarah is going to be such a powerful opponent.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.