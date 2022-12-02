‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Why Didn’t Jamie Kill Beth? The Cast Has Theories

In Yellowstone Season 5, Jamie and Beth’s relationship is just as explosive as ever. With Beth blackmailing Jamie, he’s forced to comply with her wishes. Beth has forced Jamie into a tough spot, and he had the opportunity to take her out in episode 4. Several Yellowstone cast members have theories about why Jamie chose not to kill Beth.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, and Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Beth learns that Jamie has a son in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

In season 3, Yellowstone finally revealed the reason behind Beth’s long-time hatred of her brother Jamie. When they were teenagers, Rip got Beth pregnant. She went to Jamie for help, and he took her to a clinic on a Native American reservation so that no one would find out.

When Jamie was informed that all abortions at this clinic required sterilization, he approved the procedure without telling Beth. There doesn’t seem to be much hope of redemption for Beth and Jamie in Yellowstone Season 5. Beth forced Jamie to kill his biological father and is now blackmailing him for his crime. Meanwhile, Jamie is quietly simmering with rage.

The vitriol between Beth and Jamie is taken to new heights after Beth's release from jail. The cast breaks down "Horses In Heaven." #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/uIYSrzc6BK — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) November 28, 2022

In the most recent episode, Beth learned Jamie’s final secret — he has a son. The revelation quickly triggers her rage. “You have my womb cut out of me, and God gave you a boy?” Beth says to Jamie, threatening that she will take his son away from him.

The cast of ‘Yellowstone’ have theories about why Jamie didn’t kill Beth

In Yellowstone, it’s a constant game of cat and mouse between Beth and Jamie. “These two characters have kind of traded power back and forth and traded secrets back and forth for years,” Jefferson White, who plays Jimmy, said in an episode of Stories from the Bunkhouse.

“Jamie has had very little privacy. In season 4, when he meets his real father, he sort of has this relationship, he has this child, it’s this little life distinct from the Duttons and the ranch. It’s like this beautiful little thing he has for the first time in his life,” White continued.

“And Beth has gone about systematically dismantling that. The child is this last little beautiful secret that he’s managed to keep safe from Beth’s particularly painful for Beth to imagine Jamie with a child, the thing that she has perhaps missed or feels missing in her life.”

After Beth threatens to take Jamie’s child away, he screams with rage and nearly runs her over with his car. However, Jamie doesn’t go through with killing his sister. “Maybe he needs to prove to himself that he’s not what they think that he is. If he kills her, it’s almost like she’s right about everything,” Denim Richards, who plays Colby, theorized.

Ian Bohen, who plays, Ryan, added that Jamie knows Beth is the only one who can save the ranch. “He loves the ranch more than he hates her. And if he kills Beth, he destroys everything he’s really working for,” the actor continued. White also pointed out that Rip would more than likely put two and two together if Jamie killed Beth, and then it would be game over for Jamie.

Will Beth kill Jamie as she promised?

In season 4, when Beth believes that Jamie was behind the attacks on her family, she states her plan to kill Jamie. If Beth told Rip what Jamie did to her as a teenager, it wouldn’t bode well for Jamie. However, she continues to keep this secret from her husband.

As for Beth actor Kelly Reilly, she isn’t sure if her character would actually go through with it. “When I’m in the pit of her hatred and her rage and her pain, yes. It’s that potent and painful for her,” Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter. “But, I don’t know. She had an opportunity to do it, and she didn’t.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.

