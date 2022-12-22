‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 7 Hints How Jimmy May Return

Jimmy Hurdstrom has yet to appear in Yellowstone Season 5. The loveable ranch hand finally became a real cowboy after moving to Texas to worth at the Four Sixes Ranch. There Jimmy fell in love and got engaged to a woman named Emily. Although Jefferson White is expected to return as Jimmy at some point in season 5, he hasn’t shown up yet. However, episode 7 hinted at a storyline that could bring Jimmy back into the show.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ | Paramount Network

Jimmy Hurdstrom lives at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas

Yellowstone fans have seen Jimmy Hurdstrom grow and change significantly throughout the series. The young man’s passion for rodeo earned him several series injuries. After breaking his promise to John Dutton, his last chance was to head to the Four Sixes Ranch and become a real cowboy.

There Jimmy met his future fiance Emily and proved he could handle the cowboy life. Jimmy returned to Yellowstone to continue repaying his debt to John. However, John assured him that they were square, and Jimmy returned to Texas and the Four Sixes to be with Emily.

When does Jimmy appear in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

Jefferson White is confirmed to appear in Yellowstone Season 5. The actor has teased his character’s storyline with several news outlets. “Season five, we find him living a life that he chose, you know, maybe for the first time, which I think is a real, really incredible gift,” White told Den of Geek.

Yellowstone Season 5 released episode 7 on Sunday, December 18, and fans still haven’t seen Jimmy. However, a new storyline could explain how Jimmy shows up in future episodes.

When John realizes some of his cows are likely suffering from brucellosis, it creates a big problem for the ranch. The south pasture is rendered unusable, and some of his cowboys need to take half the cattle somewhere with a warmer climate for at least a year.

Rip assembles a team to head south, and John asks to lease land at none other than the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. This is where Jimmy may come into the story. Yellowstone could potentially split the rest of the season into following Rip and his crew reuniting with Jimmy at the Four Sixes Ranch and the Duttons working in Montana.

Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is split into two parts

Yellowstone Season 5 follows a different format than before. Previous seasons of the Taylor Sheridan series consisted of 10 episodes in total (with the exception of season 1, which only had nine.) However, season 5 is split into two installments of seven episodes each, making season 5 the longest yet.

The series is taking a break for the holidays and won’t release a new episode on December 25. Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 premieres on Jan 1, 2023.

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.