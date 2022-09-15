‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: How 1 Casting Announcement Could Mean Rip Will Finally Find Out the Truth About Beth and Jamie

Yellowstone Season 5 is currently in the works on location in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley. The details about the highly-anticipated season are being kept under wraps. However, there have been some possible clues dropped via producer comments and casting announcements. Could one of those announcements indicate that Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) will finally find out what Jamie (Wes Bentley) did to Beth (Kelly Reilly)?

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly | Paramount

Will there be a time jump in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5?

Fifteen million viewers watched Rip and Beth get married in the Yellowstone Season 4 finale after she blackmailed her adopted brother Jamie into shooting his biological dad. Yes, it was a drama-filled end to a season that saw Taylor Sheridan’s western become the top-rated show on TV.

According to executive producer David Glasser, fans won’t believe what they see when Yellowstone returns for its super-sized fifth season that will feature 14 episodes. He also hints that there could be a bit of a time jump.

“Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody — where our story starts and what has happened,” Glasser told TV Insider.

Does a casting announcement mean Rip will finally find out what Jamie did to Beth?

In the season 3 episode of Yellowstone titled “Cowboys and Dreamers,” fans finally found out why Beth hated her brother Jamie so much. In the episode, there was a flashback to when Beth, Rip, and Jamie were teenagers, with the characters being played by younger actors — Kyle Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, and Dalton Baker.

It was revealed that Rip had gotten Beth pregnant, and she went to her brother Jamie for help getting an abortion. Jamie took her to the clinic on the reservation, which required sterilization for the procedure. Jamie agreed to the sterilization without Beth knowing or consenting, and now she can’t have children.

In the present day, Rip knows that Beth is not able to have children. However, he still doesn’t know that he got Beth pregnant when they were high school sweethearts. And, he definitely doesn’t know Jamie took Beth to a clinic to abort his child.

It’s possible that this storyline could take center stage in season 5, since it’s been announced that Rogers and Silverstein will once again appear as teen Beth and Rip.

There will be a number of new characters in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

In addition to the confirmation that Rogers and Silverstein will return in the upcoming season, Yellowstone has also announced a few cast additions and promotions. Country music singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson joins the cast as musician Abby, a role that Sheridan wrote specifically for her. Lilli Kay has been tapped for the role of Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Duttons. And 1883’s Dawn Olivieri will arrive in Montana as corporate shark Sarah Atwood.

There will also be a new cowboy named Rowdy, played by Kai Caster. And, Jen Landon’s Teeter has been promoted to series regular, along with Kathryn Kelly’s Emily, Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) fiancée.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network. Seasons 1 through 4 are now playing on Peacock.

