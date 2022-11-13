‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Kelsey Asbille ‘Loved’ Her Prosthetic Belly

Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica Dutton is going through a significant change in Yellowstone Season 5. She previously revealed that she is pregnant with her and Kayce’s second child. The couple also decided to return to the reservation after all the Duttons were nearly wiped out. Asbille spent part of season 5 wearing a prosthetic belly, but thankfully she didn’t mind it.

Kelsey Asbille | Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Monica reveals that she is pregnant with her second child in season 4

In Yellowstone Season 4, Kayce and Monica leave the Dutton Ranch behind. They return to the reservation After Tate experiences PTSD from the attack he and Monica endured. Monica also revealed that she is pregnant with her and Kayce’s second child.

After Kayce tells Mo and Thomas about the visions of wolves he has been seeing, they help him to undergo the Hanbleceya. This rite of passage for young Lakota warriors involves crossing into the spirit world. Kayce sees visions and memories from his past. When he returns to Monica, he tells her, “I saw the end of us.”

Kelsey Asbille loved wearing her prosthetic belly in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Some fans have interpreted Kayce’s final words in season 4 to mean the end of his relationship with Monica. Perhaps Avery, the beautiful wrangler with feelings for Kayce, will come between them. Monica certainly dealt with some jealousy in season 4.

An even worse theory is that Monica will either lose the baby or die in childbirth. Fortunately, fans know from the trailer that the latter definitely won’t happen. Monica appears alive and well, clearly no longer pregnant, in the trailer for Yellowstone Season 5.

A teaser clip of Yellowstone Season 5 shared by CBS Morning does, however, shows her going into labor three weeks early, so it’s not impossible that her pregnancy will have complications. In the clip, Asbille wears a large fake pregnancy belly.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor shared her thoughts on wearing the prosthetic. “Oh my goodness, I loved it,” Asbille told the outlet. “I mean, I look like I’m pregnant with twins, but yeah, I have a lot of respect for my mother.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 will likely include a time jump

With Monica heavily pregnant in Yellowstone Season 5, it also becomes clear that the new season will need to have a time jump since she was not visibly pregnant when the show left off.

Additionally, Finn Little, who plays Carter, is now 16 years old and nearly unrecognizable. It wouldn’t make much sense for Yellowstone Season 5 to pick up right where it left off, considering Little definitely looks older than 14 now.

The actor even joked in an Instagram post that the Yellowstone film crew didn’t recognize him after he returned to set. The actor who plays Tate, Breckin Merrill, has also done some growing up since the last season of Yellowstone aired.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13, on the Paramount Network.

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’: Wes Bentley Says Jamie Is ‘Full of Rage’ in Season 5