‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Piper Perabo Calls Jamie’s Relationship With Sarah Atwood ‘Trouble’

Sarah Atwood has a plan for the Dutton family in Yellowstone Season 5. Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner calls her in to take down the Duttons, and Sarah takes her job very seriously. Instead of attacking straight away, Sarah is slowly sinking her hooks into Jamie Dutton, and Piper Perabo knows their relationship is nothing but trouble.

[Warning: Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 spoilers ahead.]

Sarah Atwood identifies Jamie as a weak link in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

In Yellowstone Season 5, Caroline Warner enlists Sarah Atwood’s help in taking down the Dutton family. Although Caroline leaves Montana, Sarah won’t give up so easily. She identifies Jamie Dutton as a possible weak link and begins a romantic relationship with him.

“This is a constant chess game that she’s actively in the moment present and playing,” Sarah Atwood actor Dawn Olivieri said in a video from Paramount Network. “She is every bit the mind that Jamie is in an arguably more strategy-driven package,” Yellowstone director Christina Alexandra Voros added.

Though Sarah assures Jamie that she is sleeping with him simply because she wants to, fans and even Jamie himself aren’t convinced of her motives. “Jamie could be being played. It’s not that he’s being a fool or blind to it, but maybe it’s worth the risk,” Wes Bentley added. “Now, is that Jamie being fooled? It could be. Who knows?”

Piper Perabo calls Jamie and Sarah’s relationship ‘trouble’

As Yellowstone Season 5 goes on, Sarah Atwood continues to pry Jamie away from his family. In episode 7, she even convinces him that he should call for John Dutton’s impeachment. Piper Perabo, who plays Summer in Yellowstone, discussed this new development with TV Insider.

“There’s a whole political thing that has a lot of potential there. Plus, I’m a huge Wes Bentley fan, from like American Beauty, all the way back,” Perabo stated.

“I think Wes is such a good actor and so fun, and I love that he continues to be — no matter how much John includes him — the thorn in his side,” Perabo continued. “And this relationship that he’s getting into [with Dawn Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood] is so much trouble — so much trouble.”

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 7 ended on an ominous note

The midseason finale of Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. In the previous episode, John, Kayce, Beth, and the ranch hands enjoyed an evening at the fair, but the episode ended with Jamie plotting alongside Sarah Atwood.

“I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn’t end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech,” Perabo told TV Insider. “And Taylor’s very good — if you’re paying attention, he’s telling you where the trouble’s coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he’s showing you.”

New episodes of season 5 of Yellowstone premiere Sunday nights on Paramount Network.