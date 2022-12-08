‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Some Fans Think They Will Finally Get What They Want in Episode 6

Yellowstone Season 5 has already seen the tragic death of one member of the Dutton family. Thanks to a promo for episode 6, some fans believe another death is coming soon. If the clues fans are pointing to as proof of this latest theory turn out to be true, the character death fans are predicting is something they are actually looking forward to.

Kayce and Monica Dutton lost their baby in the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premiere

At the end of the first episode of season 5 — titled “One Hundred Years Is Nothing” — a very pregnant Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) was on her way to the hospital with her teenage son Tate (Brecken Merrill) when she got into a terrible car accident.

Monica was having cramps three weeks ahead of her due date, so she decided to drive herself to the hospital in Billings. But as she drove down a dark two-lane highway in Montana, her cramps got progressively worse.

To make the situation even more dire, a pickup truck was coming toward her from the opposite direction and a huge wild buffalo was standing in the road between them. The nasty accident that happened next resulted in the death of Monica and Kayce’s (Luke Grimes) baby, a son they named John.

In the episodes since, Kayce and Monica buried their son and have been grieving the loss. As they struggle to keep their family together, the promo for episode 6 has some fans believing that another death is coming soon.

Some fans think they will finally get what they want in episode 6

At the end of the trailer for the upcoming episode, an air ambulance flies onto the ranch before John (Kevin Costner) and Beth make a discovery that leaves them shell-shocked. It’s not clear what they see, but Beth removes her hat in one shot. In another, John is consoling a young man who looks like Kayce and Monica’s son Tate. As the trailer closes, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) can be heard asking, “What happened?”

That promo had many fans convinced that another deadly incident is coming to the Dutton Ranch. Because John appears to be comforting Tate, they think Monica could be the next to go. And for many fans, that’s exactly what they’ve wanted.

‘Yellowstone’ fans wanted Monica to die in the season 5 premiere

In response to the trailer on YouTube, one fan wrote in the comments that they thought Monica could take her own life while grieving the loss of her son.

“There were a few signs…. Her odd behavior pushing her husband to not quit his job and also pushing for them to go to the ranch and for them to go with John and crew…” the fan wrote. Another shared on Reddit, “I also think it’s plausible that Monica might be the one to die. She may be planning to kill herself, which is why she discusses talking to god and doesn’t answer Kayce about another child.”

A third fan had a “bad feeling” it could be Kayce who dies. A fourth agreed, writing, “The only reason I say this is because there is some scene where John is looking all forlorn hugging someone in brown — the hair makes it look like Tate, the jacket makes it look like Kayce.”

If fans had their way, it would be Monica who goes. After the death of baby John in the premiere, fans went crazy on Twitter wondering why the baby had to die instead of Monica. They were hoping she was being written off the show.

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.

